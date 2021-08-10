Dorman Products, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Dayton Parts and Provides Updated 2021 Guidance

COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced that it completed the acquisition of Dayton Parts (“Dayton”) for a total cash consideration of approximately $338 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction was financed with $100 million from cash on hand, with the balance financed from borrowings under the Company’s new revolving credit facility.



Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Dorman entered into a new $600 million 5-year revolving credit facility, which replaces its existing $100 million revolving credit facility. The strong cash flow generation of the combined companies, together with the new revolving credit facility, are expected to provide Dorman with greater flexibility to execute on its strategic priorities.