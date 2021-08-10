checkAd

Dorman Products, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Dayton Parts and Provides Updated 2021 Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:30  |  42   |   |   

COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced that it completed the acquisition of Dayton Parts (“Dayton”) for a total cash consideration of approximately $338 million, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction was financed with $100 million from cash on hand, with the balance financed from borrowings under the Company’s new revolving credit facility.

Simultaneous with the closing of the transaction, Dorman entered into a new $600 million 5-year revolving credit facility, which replaces its existing $100 million revolving credit facility. The strong cash flow generation of the combined companies, together with the new revolving credit facility, are expected to provide Dorman with greater flexibility to execute on its strategic priorities.

As a result of closing this transaction, Dorman is updating its 2021 guidance to reflect the addition of Dorman’s expectations for Dayton for the remainder of 2021 to Dorman’s previously issued guidance. The updated guidance does not include the impact from potential future acquisitions or related financings or potential impacts from any possible further government-mandated shutdowns, as well as any potential impact from supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

2021 Guidance:      
    Updated Guidance Previous Guidance
Net Sales   $1,263 - $1,300 million $1,191 - $1,224 million
Growth vs 2020   16% - 19% 9% - 12%
Adjusted Diluted EPS*   $4.56 - $4.80 $4.40 - $4.60
       

An investor presentation that was previously issued in connection with the announcement of the acquisition containing additional information regarding the transaction remains accessible on Dorman’s website at DormanProducts.com under "Investor Relations."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dorman Products, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Dayton Parts and Provides Updated 2021 Guidance COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced that it completed the acquisition of Dayton Parts (“Dayton”) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Ring Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increased Drilling Plans for Second Half 2021
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Interim Management Statement
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board