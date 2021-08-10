The Lovesac Company to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Virtual Event

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:00pm Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.