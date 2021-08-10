checkAd

The Lovesac Company to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Virtual Event

10.08.2021   

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq:LOVE) today announced that the company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference Virtual Event on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 4:00pm Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

Investor Contact:

Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com





