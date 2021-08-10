ADMA Biologics Advances Expansion Plans and Opens New Plasma Collection Center in Conyers, GA; ADMA Implements Haemonetics’ Persona Technology for NexSys Plasma Collection System

“We are pleased that ADMA has chosen to adopt the Haemonetics Persona Plasma Collection Solution for the NexSys PCS system. We share their commitment to a personalized and improved donor experience and striving to meet the growing demand for plasma-derived medicines to help patients in need," said Dr. Jan Hartmann, Chief Medical Officer of Haemonetics Corporation (“Haemonetics”).

RAMSEY, N.J. and BOCA RATON, Fla. and CONYERS, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, announced the commencement of operations and initiation of donor plasma collections at its newest ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Conyers, Georgia. In conjunction with the plasma collection center opening, ADMA also announced the implementation of the Haemonetics’ Persona Plasma Collection Solution for the NexSys PCS system (“Persona”) across its plasma collection center network.

“The implementation of Persona technology and the opening of ADMA’s newest plasma collection center directly advances the Company’s near term and ongoing strategic objectives,” said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA. “With today’s plasma collection center opening, ADMA now has eight collection facilities under its corporate umbrella at various stages and remains on track to have 10 or more centers in operation by 2024. The anticipated yield enhancement resulting from Persona implementation, in combination with our growing BioCenters’ network, has ADMA well-positioned to sustain quarter-over-quarter revenue growth throughout 2021 and beyond. These activities will add to ensuring continuity of our commercial product supply to customers and patients in the growing Immune Globulin market.

“The collective impact of today’s developments is anticipated to improve gross margins and enhance overall corporate profitability. ADMA continues to execute across all business units and, as a result, confidently reiterates all previously provided financial and strategic objectives. We look forward to continuing to build on the business momentum over the remainder of 2021 and beyond,” concluded Mr. Grossman.

ADMA BioCenters’ newest, state-of-the-art plasma collection center located in Conyers, Georgia features automated registration, high-tech collection equipment designed to shorten the donation process, free Wi-Fi wireless network in the donor collection area, individual flat-screen TVs with cable at each donor station, and highly trained and certified staff who put donor comfort and safety first. At full capacity, the center expects to maintain a staff of up to 50 highly trained healthcare workers. Pursuant to updated United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) guidance to obtain approval for plasma collection centers, sponsors are now required to collect plasma donations for three months prior to submitting a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) filing. Accordingly, ADMA expects to file its BLA for the Conyers, Georgia plasma collection facility in approximately three months and anticipates a standard 12-month BLA review period by the FDA. In the meantime, ADMA is permitted to collect plasma donations at this site and, once the site is FDA approved, ADMA can utilize the plasma collected for further use in the manufacturing of life saving therapies.