FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. VI CLASS A COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON AUGUST 16, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVIU) (the “Company”), a blank-check company formed for the purpose of acquiring or merging with one or more businesses, today announced that the holders of the Company’s units may elect to separately trade the Class A common shares and warrants underlying the units commencing on August 16, 2021. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “FTVIU” and the Class A common shares and warrants are expected to trade under the symbols “FTVI” and “FTVIW”, respectively.

A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.