Stem Holdings d/b/a Driven By Stem Announces Date of Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven By Stem, (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the " Company " or " Stem "), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company featuring a proprietary Delivery-as-a-Service (DaaS) marketplace platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Monday, August 16, 2021. The company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

Date: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 Time: 8:00 a.m. EDT Dial-in: 1-877-425-9470 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-201-389-0878 (International) Conference ID:

13722361 Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed via the following link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146252



A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for one year.



About Stem Holdings

Stem Holdings is a leading omnichannel, vertically-integrated cannabis branded products and technology company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations throughout the United States. Stem's family of award-winning brands includes TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames , and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand launching in 2021; as well as DaaS brands Budee and Ganjarunner through the acquisition of Driven Deliveries. Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms provide direct-to consumer proprietary logistics and an omnichannel UX (user experience)/CX (customer experience).

Forward-Looking Statements

