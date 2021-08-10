Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Deadline to Consummate Business Combination
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) (“VMAC” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 10, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC, timely deposited an aggregate of $1,000,000 (the “Extension Payment”), representing $0.10 per public share, into VMAC’s trust account in order to extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from August 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021 (the “Extension”). The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.
The Sponsor loaned the Extension Payment to VMAC in exchange for a promissory note in the amount of the Extension Payment. The loan under the promissory note is non-interest bearing and will be repaid upon the consummation of the proposed business combination. The business combination is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to, among other things, the approval of the transaction by VMAC’s stockholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the definitive business combination agreement and other customary closing conditions, including that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review of the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the transaction, the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and the approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market to list the securities of the combined company.
About Vistas Media Acquisition Corp.
VMAC is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the Global Media and Entertainment sector.
To learn more about Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., please visit https://vmac.media.
About Anghami Inc.
Anghami is the leading digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa, with the largest catalog comprising more than 57 million songs available for more than 70 million users. When it launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA. In digitizing the region’s music, it has become the best-known and best-loved brand in music streaming in MENA. Today, Anghami features licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists and distributors. Anghami also features music from the major International labels such as Universal, Sony, Warner and is continuously licensing new content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, it has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.
