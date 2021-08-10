Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Deadline to Consummate Business Combination

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMACU, VMAC, VMACW) (“VMAC” or the “Company”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that, on August 10, 2021, its sponsor, Vistas Media Sponsor, LLC, timely deposited an aggregate of $1,000,000 (the “Extension Payment”), representing $0.10 per public share, into VMAC’s trust account in order to extend the date by which VMAC has to consummate a business combination from August 11, 2021 to November 11, 2021 (the “Extension”). The Extension provides VMAC with additional time to complete its proposed business combination with Anghami Inc. (“Anghami”), the leading music streaming platform and service in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Sponsor loaned the Extension Payment to VMAC in exchange for a promissory note in the amount of the Extension Payment. The loan under the promissory note is non-interest bearing and will be repaid upon the consummation of the proposed business combination. The business combination is expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to, among other things, the approval of the transaction by VMAC’s stockholders, satisfaction of the conditions stated in the definitive business combination agreement and other customary closing conditions, including that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission completes its review of the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the transaction, the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, and the approval by The Nasdaq Stock Market to list the securities of the combined company.