AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) spoke today at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders.

Desroches indicated that AT&T has good momentum as the company continues to successfully execute in its market focus areas of 5G, fiber and HBO Max. At the same time, AT&T continues to invest in its network and the creation of compelling content. For full-year 2021, AT&T expects gross capital investment1 to be in the $22 billion range, capital expenditures in the $17 billion range and cash content spend of approximately $19 billion.

In wireless, Desroches said he expects strong demand for mobile services and AT&T’s consistent go-to-market strategy will enable the company to sustain profitable postpaid subscriber growth in the second half of 2021. The wireless landscape remains highly competitive as operators look to capitalize on healthy industry demand. Desroches noted that AT&T expects this competitive intensity to continue at current levels and factored this expectation into its reiterated guidance for full-year 2021 service revenue growth of 3%, up from 2% previously, and low single-digit mobility EBITDA growth.

AT&T has also been simplifying its portfolio to focus on its connectivity-based businesses. The company recently completed its DIRECTV transaction with TPG Capital and is moving forward with its plans to spin or split off WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery to form a new entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Desroches said this strategy is about unlocking the value of AT&T’s assets and matching the video and entertainment businesses with the right capital structure and partners. This will help AT&T focus on growth in wireless and fiber while also giving shareholders future optionality with WarnerMedia and allowing the company to benefit from potential upside with DIRECTV. Following completion of the WarnerMedia/Discovery transaction, which Desroches continues to expect in mid-2022, AT&T expects to significantly reduce debt and to increase investment in 5G and fiber.