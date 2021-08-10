checkAd

AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 22:40  |  47   |   |   

Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) spoke today at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders.

Desroches indicated that AT&T has good momentum as the company continues to successfully execute in its market focus areas of 5G, fiber and HBO Max. At the same time, AT&T continues to invest in its network and the creation of compelling content. For full-year 2021, AT&T expects gross capital investment1 to be in the $22 billion range, capital expenditures in the $17 billion range and cash content spend of approximately $19 billion.

In wireless, Desroches said he expects strong demand for mobile services and AT&T’s consistent go-to-market strategy will enable the company to sustain profitable postpaid subscriber growth in the second half of 2021. The wireless landscape remains highly competitive as operators look to capitalize on healthy industry demand. Desroches noted that AT&T expects this competitive intensity to continue at current levels and factored this expectation into its reiterated guidance for full-year 2021 service revenue growth of 3%, up from 2% previously, and low single-digit mobility EBITDA growth.

AT&T has also been simplifying its portfolio to focus on its connectivity-based businesses. The company recently completed its DIRECTV transaction with TPG Capital and is moving forward with its plans to spin or split off WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery to form a new entertainment company, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Desroches said this strategy is about unlocking the value of AT&T’s assets and matching the video and entertainment businesses with the right capital structure and partners. This will help AT&T focus on growth in wireless and fiber while also giving shareholders future optionality with WarnerMedia and allowing the company to benefit from potential upside with DIRECTV. Following completion of the WarnerMedia/Discovery transaction, which Desroches continues to expect in mid-2022, AT&T expects to significantly reduce debt and to increase investment in 5G and fiber.

Seite 1 von 5


AT&T Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE:T) spoke today at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders. Desroches indicated …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX Showcased During U.S. Secretary of Energy’s Michigan Manufacturing ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21AT&T to Webcast Pascal Desroches Keynote at Oppenheimer Conference on August 10
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21AT&T & TPG Close DIRECTV Transaction
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21ROUNDUP: T-Mobile US erhöht nach Gewinnsprung Prognosen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21So findet man die besten Aktien mit Dividende
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.07.21Hast du es mitbekommen? AT&Ts HBO Max wächst deutlich schneller als die Netflix-Aktie
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.07.21AT&T-Aktie: Turnaround, Nutzerzahlen & andere wichtige Dinge im Q2!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Nasdaq legt zu und Dow müht sich ins Plus
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.07.21Aktien New York: Nasdaq legt zu und Dow kommt kaum vom Fleck
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Wenig Bewegung im frühen Handel
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
22.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten