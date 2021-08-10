Star8 Corp Extinguishes Two Convertible Promissory Notes

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC:STRH) is pleased to announce that it has extinguished two Convertible Promissory Notes, issued in 2018 and 2020, with an initial principal value of $185,000, improving the financial position …

Star8 Corp's CEO Mario Diez said, 'Solidifying the balance sheet of Star8 Corp was my first priority to enhance shareholder's value upon closing the purchase of Tempucheck, Inc. This strategic move affords greater freedom for Star8's future endeavors without being encumbered by these convertible debts, and their potential to cause shareholder dilution. Furthermore, we would like to thank these debt holders for their willingness and motivation to assist Star8 with this, as it can increase our opportunities in the marketplace to build our brand name.'

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC:STRH) is pleased to announce that it has extinguished two Convertible Promissory Notes, issued in 2018 and 2020, with an initial principal value of $185,000, improving the financial position of the company, and leaving Star8 with greater flexibility moving forward. This should allow us to more sustainably implement our current and future business objectives..

Star8 Corp's mission is to increase shareholder equity through growth and targeted acquisitions that the company has identified which will be accretive to our balance sheet as well as enhancing growth in the near- term for our shareholders.

About Star8 Corp:

Star8 Corp's wholly owned subsidiary Tempucheck is an innovative technology provider, solving complex business problems with the creative use of people, process and technology. Tempucheck is implementing safe solutions for re-opening business and public spaces through national distribution of our thermal body scanners. The Automated Pre-Temperature screen or APT equipment includes facial recognition technology that can be used by small, medium and fortune 500 business.

