Riot Blockchain Announces July Production and Operations Updates

Castle Rock, CO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot”, “Riot Blockchain” or the “Company") , one of the leading Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin (“BTC”) mining companies in the United States, announces its July production and operations updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin production for July 2021 and its miner shipping/deployment status.

In July 2021, Riot produced 444 BTC, an increase of approximately 771% over its July 2020 production of 51 BTC.

Year to date through July 2021, the Company produced a total of 1,610 BTC, an increase of approximately 188% over its BTC production during the same 2020 period of 559 BTC.

As of July 31, 2021, Riot held approximately 2,687 BTC, all of which were produced by its self-mining operations.

Riot plans to continue providing monthly operational updates and unaudited production results through the end of 2021. These updates are intended to keep shareholders informed of Riot’s mining production as it continues to deploy its expanding miner fleet.

Miner Deployment and Shipment Updates

During the month of July, Riot’s Whinstone facility underwent the necessary infrastructure upgrades to support the ongoing deployment of Riot’s latest-generation S19 Antminers scheduled to be received from Bitmain Tech Lte. Ltd. (“Bitmain”). Installation of recently received miners has extended into August with approximately 4,200 S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) in the process of being deployed at the Whinstone facility. Based on this ongoing installation, Riot’s hash rate capacity is approximately 1.93 exahash per second (EH/s).

As part of a December 2020 purchase order with Bitmain, 2,000 S19 Pro Antminers (110 TH) were shipped late July and will be deployed at the Whinstone facility over the coming weeks. By early September, Riot anticipates that it will have a total of 25,946 Antminers in operation, utilizing approximately 83 MW of energy, with an estimated hash rate capacity of 2.6 EH/s.

Riot’s previously disclosed pilot project with Lancium, LLC and Enigma Digital Assets (“Enigma”) in Houston, TX reached full operation in July, utilizing Enigma’s immersion-cooled Bitcoin mining container using Riot’s S19 Pro Antminers.

Infrastructure and Hash Rate Growth

Construction of four additional buildings, totaling approximately 240,000 sq/ft with 400 MW of capacity, has commenced at the Whinstone site. Earthwork, underground cabling, and concrete are currently in progress, as well as electrical substation expansion. Development of a maintenance building and employee training center is also underway to support the expanded operations.