checkAd

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings

Autor: Accesswire
10.08.2021, 22:47  |  28   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the “Company”), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the “Company”), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly distribution of CAD 2.25 cents per ordinary share on August 31, 2021 to all ordinary shareholders of record as of August 20, 2021 (ex-dividend date August 19, 2021).

Press Release
Foto: Accesswire

The policy of the Company's Board of Directors is to maintain a stable monthly distribution out of net investment income and realized capital gains supplemented with paid-in capital as required. This policy is subject to regular review at the Board's quarterly meetings.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts and the sources of the distributions. The figures in the table below have been computed based on international financial reporting standards. The table includes estimated amounts and percentages for the distribution to be paid on August 31, 2021 as well as the estimated cumulative distributions declared fiscal year to date (11/01/2020 - 07/31/2021), from the following sources: net investment income; net realized gains; return of capital; and return of par. The final composition of the distributions is subject to change and may be impacted by future income, expenses and realized gains and losses on securities and currencies. Although a portion of any distribution may be recorded as a return of capital, the full amount of the distribution (other than a return of par) will be foreign income for Canadian income tax purposes.

 

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Current Monthly Distribution per share (%)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (C$)

Estimated Amounts of Fiscal Year to Date Cumulative Distributions per share (%)

Net Investment Income

$0.0180

80%

$0.1800

80%

Net Realized Gains

-

Seite 1 von 3
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Monthly Distribution and Estimated Earnings TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSX:FAP) (the “Company”), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today that it will pay a monthly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yunhong CTI Ltd. Announces Agreement to Sell its Flexo Universal Business
Electrovaya Reports Q3 FY2021 Financial Results
Naturally Splendid Orders Fourth Container of NATERA Plant Based Foods
Jumia Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
ClickStream's HeyPal(TM) App Experiencing Ferocious Growth by Reaching Over 3,500,000 Messages, ...
CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Non-Exclusive Sales Partnership for Spain with Jose Andres Garcia Munoz
Greenbank Director Terry Pullen Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Greenbank Capital
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Advances Plan to Bring on World-Class Strategic and Operational ...
CanaFarma Agrees to Strategic Investment In Leading Cannabis Formulator Winners Circle Genetics
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Directorate Change
Titel
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Oil Discovery in Namibia's Kavango Basin Represents Hope for Namibians and the Environment (By NJ ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Management Announces That It Sees Its Solar Greenhouse Technologies As ...
2021 Second Quarter Report
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
MicroVision Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Release of Monthly Factsheet
Accesswire | Analysen
20.07.21Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid
Accesswire | Analysen