ECN Capital Reports US$0.12 in Adjusted Net Income per Common Share in Q2-2021

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, ECN Capital reported Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $29.5 million or $0.12 per share (basic) versus $19.7 million or $0.08 per share (basic) for the previous three-month period and $17.0 million or $0.07 per share (basic) for the same period last year.

”ECN reported an excellent second quarter at $0.12 per share, which is an increase of ~70% year to year and is in-line with our strong estimates from investor day”, said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp. “Each of the businesses continue to perform exceptionally and I want to thank all of our team members for their contributions.” Mr. Hudson continued, “While we are announcing the sale of Service Finance, this quarter is a good demonstration of the power of both Triad and KG which grew Q2 adjusted operating earnings before tax by 82% and 43% year to year, respectively. ECN looks forward to the future with these two fantastic businesses forming the base for our next phase of growth.”

Originations for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $913 million versus $662 million in the previous three-month period and $676 million for the same period last year.

Total Earning Assets Managed and Advisory as at June 30, 2021 were $33.5 billion, versus $33.0 billion as at March 31, 2021 and $33.3 billion at June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $48.2 million versus $35.5 million for the previous three-month period and $31.3 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $43.9 million versus $38.6 million for the previous three-month period and $29.9 million for the same period last year.

Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $14.9 million versus $5.9 million for the previous three-month period and ($1.8) million for the same period last year.

Dividends Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per outstanding common share to be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).