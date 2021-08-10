checkAd

ECN Capital Reports US$0.12 in Adjusted Net Income per Common Share in Q2-2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 22:53  |  37   |   |   

Service Finance Transaction Announced; Solid Q2 Results Across Businesses

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, ECN Capital reported Adjusted net income applicable to common shareholders from continuing operations of $29.5 million or $0.12 per share (basic) versus $19.7 million or $0.08 per share (basic) for the previous three-month period and $17.0 million or $0.07 per share (basic) for the same period last year.

”ECN reported an excellent second quarter at $0.12 per share, which is an increase of ~70% year to year and is in-line with our strong estimates from investor day”, said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital Corp. “Each of the businesses continue to perform exceptionally and I want to thank all of our team members for their contributions.” Mr. Hudson continued, “While we are announcing the sale of Service Finance, this quarter is a good demonstration of the power of both Triad and KG which grew Q2 adjusted operating earnings before tax by 82% and 43% year to year, respectively. ECN looks forward to the future with these two fantastic businesses forming the base for our next phase of growth.”

Originations for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $913 million versus $662 million in the previous three-month period and $676 million for the same period last year.

Total Earning Assets Managed and Advisory as at June 30, 2021 were $33.5 billion, versus $33.0 billion as at March 31, 2021 and $33.3 billion at June 30, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $48.2 million versus $35.5 million for the previous three-month period and $31.3 million for the same period last year.

Operating Expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 were $43.9 million versus $38.6 million for the previous three-month period and $29.9 million for the same period last year.

Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 was $14.9 million versus $5.9 million for the previous three-month period and ($1.8) million for the same period last year.

Dividends Declared

The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per outstanding common share to be paid on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2021. These dividends are designated to be eligible dividends for purposes of section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ECN Capital Reports US$0.12 in Adjusted Net Income per Common Share in Q2-2021 Service Finance Transaction Announced; Solid Q2 Results Across BusinessesTORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three-month period ended June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Ring Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increased Drilling Plans for Second Half 2021
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Interim Management Statement
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board