Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Private Investment Monetization Activity
Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) announces positive outcomes from the monetization of two private debt investments in the month of July: PureCycle Technologies Series C (“PureCycle”), an Ironton, OH polypropylene plastics recycling facility utilizing non-chemical technology in the waste transition segment, and MaST Community Charter School III (“MaST III”), which opened in the fall of 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.
PureCycle bonds were sold in the secondary market at a profit as the market anticipated the innovative recycling methods to be utilized. MaST III bonds were called as the school’s operations grew to a level in which accessing the public bond market was a possibility and most economical. These investments delivered strong internal rates of return of 16.0% and 10.4%, respectively, and underscores the team’s portfolio management abilities driven by years of experience in actively originating facility financings. A total of approximately $12M in realizations, resulted in a decrease of the private investment allocation from 51% at 6/30/2021 to 47% at 7/31/2021. The fund has delivered strong returns over the past year, click here for price and NAV performance figures.
“We consider this a fitting time for monetization activity to take place as TEAF and its investors were able to help bridge the path for both companies to cultivate their facilities before obtaining support from the secondary and public capital markets and also provides us the opportunity to invest in sustainable listed equities at a time where we see these investments lagging broader equity markets and having compelling valuations,” said Nick Holmes, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. “This activity highlights the liquidity and shorter-term nature of the fund’s private debt investments.”
Additionally, TEAF provides an update on the fund’s private investments, portfolio asset allocation, structure types and impact statistics as of July 31, 2021, on the company website here. On a monthly basis, details on each private deal that has taken place over the prior month will be published here. The list includes all deals completed since the fund’s inception through July 31, 2021, including PureCycle and MaST III. Updates will continue to be posted on a monthly basis until the fund reaches its target of 60% private investments.
