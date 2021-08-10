Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (TEAF) Announces Private Investment Monetization Activity

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) announces positive outcomes from the monetization of two private debt investments in the month of July: PureCycle Technologies Series C (“PureCycle”), an Ironton, OH polypropylene plastics recycling facility utilizing non-chemical technology in the waste transition segment, and MaST Community Charter School III (“MaST III”), which opened in the fall of 2019 in Philadelphia, PA.

PureCycle bonds were sold in the secondary market at a profit as the market anticipated the innovative recycling methods to be utilized. MaST III bonds were called as the school’s operations grew to a level in which accessing the public bond market was a possibility and most economical. These investments delivered strong internal rates of return of 16.0% and 10.4%, respectively, and underscores the team’s portfolio management abilities driven by years of experience in actively originating facility financings. A total of approximately $12M in realizations, resulted in a decrease of the private investment allocation from 51% at 6/30/2021 to 47% at 7/31/2021. The fund has delivered strong returns over the past year, click here for price and NAV performance figures.