checkAd

Giga-tronics Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 23:00  |  28   |   |   

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 which ended June 26, 2021:

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 versus First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Highlights

  • Revenue declined 42% to $2.1 million for the first fiscal quarter of fiscal 2022 from $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.
    • Microsource filter revenue declined by 18% to $2.0 million versus $2.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 which was primarily due to a delay of new orders.
    • RADAR and Electronic Warfare (“RADAR/EW”) test revenue was $51,000 versus $1.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 due to lower than anticipated customer orders in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Gross profit decreased to $0.8 million in the first quarter fiscal 2022 from $1.5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 mainly due to the lower revenue in fiscal 2022.
  • Engineering expenses decreased by $35,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the comparable prior year period, primarily due to non-recurring engineering expenses for a service contract which were allocated to cost of revenue.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $129,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 versus the comparable prior year period primarily due to an increase in stock-based compensation of $79,000 as well as an increase in sales personnel and increased expenses associated with the fiscal year-end 2021 audit.
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 increased to (860,000) or ($0.32) per share compared to net income of $72,000 or $0.03 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 primarily due to the decrease in revenue of $1.5 million and the issuance costs in connection with pre-funded warrants issued during April 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as earnings before income taxes, net interest expense, net other income or expense, share-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, was a loss of ($493,000) in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to income of $252,000 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021.  
  • Current liabilities on June 26, 2021 include a $1.7 million prefunded warrant liability. Certain terms of the warrant agreement were amended on July 28, 2021 which resulted in the reclassification of the prefunded warrant liability to equity effective on July 28,2021.

John Regazzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We experienced delays in the procurement of our RADAR/EW Test systems and in the receipt of new contracts for additional RADAR filters, which resulted in substantially lower revenue for the quarter. The resulting lower gross profit was the primary reason for the reported losses.”

Mr. Regazzi added, "However, we are now seeing signs that business activity is improving. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2022, which began on March 28, 2021, we have received $3.7M in new orders associated with our Microsource filters and oscillators.   In addition, the US Government has streamlined its procurement process associated with several major Electronic Warfare programs we are supporting in order to help meet critical timelines and lower the cost of procurements. With a new procurement method being put in place, we anticipate a more predictable and increasing order flow.”

Lutz Henckels, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer stated, “Clearly, the results of the first quarter of fiscal 2022 are disappointing and were mostly driven by the delay of new orders. We have booked over $4.3 million in new orders since April 1, 2021, of which $2.8 million was booked since the beginning of August. Orders for both our Microsource sole source filter business and our RADAR/ EW test business tend to be large so their timing can have a significant impact on our results from quarter to quarter. That said, we are still optimistic about the long-term prospects for our business and believe that fiscal year 2022 will deliver both revenue growth and profits.”

Earnings Conference Call

Giga-tronics will host a conference call on August 11, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended June 26, 2021. To participate in the call, dial (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 8885221#. A replay of the call will subsequently be made available on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. The conference call discussion reflects management's views as of August 11, 2021.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics Incorporated is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". The Company produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR/EW test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should", or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements include, among others, those concerning future product developments, future prospects, future operating results (including, for example, future revenue, growth, expenses, margin and profitability), growth in market share, product competitiveness and expected and potential sales to customers.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture its RADAR/EW test products; to identify customer needs and to design and implement new features; the timely receipt of components from third-party suppliers; the receipt or timing of future orders for products or services and cancellations or deferrals of existing or future orders; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources; the Company’s ability to manage expenses; the results of pending or threatened litigation; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business plan; the Company’s need to modify its business plan as a result of these or other risks; the volatility in the market price of the Company’s common stock; and the circumstances relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements. For further discussion, see the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 Part I, under the heading "Risk Factors" and Part II, under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and those in other public filings the Company may make with the SEC.

GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share data)


    June 26, 2021     March 27, 2021*  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 1,030     $ 736  
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3 and $3, respectively     394       801  
Inventories     4,404       3,601  
Prepaid expenses     63       100  
Unbilled receivable     941       1,120  
Total current assets     6,832       6,358  
Property and equipment, net     429       455  
Right-of-use asset     781       865  
Other long-term assets     169       169  
Total assets   $ 8,211     $ 7,847  
Liabilities and shareholdersequity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 799     $ 1,044  
Loan payable, net of discounts and issuance costs     295       683  
Accrued payroll and benefits     523       446  
Deferred revenue     103       7  
Lease obligations     455       445  
Prefunded warrants liability     1,657        
Other current liabilities     281       279  
Total current liabilities     4,113       2,904  
Other non-current liabilities           6  
Long term lease obligations     571       690  
Total liabilities     4,684       3,600  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock; no par value; Authorized – 1,000,000 shares:                
Series A convertible preferred stock: 250,000 shares designated; 0 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and March 27, 2021            
Series B, C, D convertible preferred stock: 19,500 designated shares; 17,782 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and March 27, 2021; (liquidation preference of $3,367 at June 26, 2021 and March 27, 2021)     2,745       2,745  
Series E convertible preferred stock: 100,000 designated shares; 5,700 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and 9,200 shares at March 27, 2021; (liquidation preference of $214 at June 26, 2021 and $345 at March 27, 2021)     90       177  
Common stock; no par value; Authorized – 13,333,333 shares; 2,725,010 shares issued and outstanding at June 26, 2021 and 2,635,856 shares at March 27, 2021     32,736       32,306  
Accumulated deficit     (32,044 )     (30,981 )
Total shareholdersequity     3,527       4,247  
Total liabilities and shareholdersequity   $ 8,211     $ 7,847  


See Accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
* Derived from the audited financial statements as of and for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021.


GIGA-TRONICS INCORPORATED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands except per share data)


    Three Months Ended  
    June 26, 2021     June 27, 2020  
Net revenue:                
Goods   $ 51     $ 1,109  
Services     1,999       2,439  
Total revenue     2,050       3,548  
Cost of revenue     1,250       2,034  
Gross profit     800       1,514  
                 
Operating expenses:                
Engineering     402       437  
Selling, general and administrative     1,098       969  
Total operating expenses     1,500       1,406  
Operating income (loss)     (700 )     108  
                 
Interest expense, net and other:                
Other expense, net     (111 )      
Interest expense, net     (3 )     (33 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (814 )     75  
Provision for income taxes            
Net income (loss)     (814 )     75  
Deemed dividend on Series E preferred stock     (3 )     (3 )
Cumulative dividends on converted Series E preferred stock     (43 )      
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ (860 )   $ 72  
                 
Income (loss) per common share – basic   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.03  
Income (loss) per common share – diluted   $ (0.32 )   $ 0.03  
                 
Weighted average common shares used in per share calculation:                
Basic     2,725       2,636  
Diluted     2,725       2,826  

See Accompanying Notes to Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)   Three Months Ended  
    June 26, 2021     June 27, 2020  
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders   $ (860 )   $ 72  
Cumulative and deemed dividends on Series E preferred stock     46       3  
Net income (loss)   $ (814 )   $ 75  
Adjustments:                
Depreciation and amortization     52       68  
Share-based compensation     155       76  
Other expense, net     111        
Interest     3       33  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (493 )   $ 252  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted EBITDA is non-GAAP measure that does not have a standardized definition under U.S. GAAP. The Company has provided this non-GAAP measure in this press release because management believes it measures the Company’s operating performance and free cash flow in a manner useful to investors. The Company defines “Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) before income taxes, net interest expense, net other income or expense, share-based compensation (non-cash), depreciation and amortization. 

CONTACT: Contact: 
Lutz Henckels
Executive Vice President, CFO, COO
lhenckels@gigatronics.com 
(925) 328-4650 ext. 4698

Agency Contact:
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203.972.9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Giga-tronics Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) today reported results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 which ended June 26, 2021: First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 versus First Quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Ring Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increased Drilling Plans for Second Half 2021
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Interim Management Statement
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Osisko Declares a 10% Increase in Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board