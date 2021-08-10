checkAd

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q2/2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.08.2021, 23:00  |  49   |   |   

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

NET INCOME
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net income increased by 7.4% to $7,378,455 as compared to $6,867,497 reported for the same period in 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by 12.1% to $14,685,291 as compared to $13,103,939 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is mainly a result of higher interest income due to a larger average investment portfolio size (on average, $17.4 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter of 2020) and a higher weighted average portfolio interest rate, over the comparable period in 2020.

EARNINGS PER SHARE
Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $0.238, as compared to the $0.239 per share reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Basic weighted average profit per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.475, compared to the $0.458 per share reported for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

PORTFOLIO
The Corporation’s investment portfolio decreased by $29 million to $530 million as at June 30, 2021, in comparison to $559.0 million as at December 31, 2020 (in each case, gross of the impairment provision and fair value adjustment). During the six months ended June 30, 2021, new investment funding was $203.3 million (2020 – $181.4 million), and repayments were $232.5 million (2020 – $139.4 million). However, on average during the two comparable periods, the Investment Portfolio was $17.4 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

RETURN ON EQUITY
The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the annualized return on total shareholders’ equity (based on the average of the month end total shareholders’ equity in the quarter) of 8.53%, representing a return on total shareholders’ equity of 828 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.25%.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q2/2021 Results TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX FC, FC.DB.E, FC.DB.F, FC.DB.G, FC.DB,H, FC.DB.I and FC.DB.J) released its financial statements for the three and six months ended June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Ring Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increased Drilling Plans for Second Half 2021
Osisko Development Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
Interim Management Statement
Osisko Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10%
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board