Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Q2/2021 Results

NET INCOME For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net income increased by 7.4% to $7,378,455 as compared to $6,867,497 reported for the same period in 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased by 12.1% to $14,685,291 as compared to $13,103,939 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is mainly a result of higher interest income due to a larger average investment portfolio size (on average, $17.4 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 relative to the second quarter of 2020) and a higher weighted average portfolio interest rate, over the comparable period in 2020.

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Basic weighted average profit per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $0.238, as compared to the $0.239 per share reported for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Basic weighted average profit per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.475, compared to the $0.458 per share reported for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

PORTFOLIO

The Corporation’s investment portfolio decreased by $29 million to $530 million as at June 30, 2021, in comparison to $559.0 million as at December 31, 2020 (in each case, gross of the impairment provision and fair value adjustment). During the six months ended June 30, 2021, new investment funding was $203.3 million (2020 – $181.4 million), and repayments were $232.5 million (2020 – $139.4 million). However, on average during the two comparable periods, the Investment Portfolio was $17.4 million higher in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.



RETURN ON EQUITY

The Corporation continues to exceed its yield objective of producing a return on shareholders’ equity in excess of 400 basis points over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the annualized return on total shareholders’ equity (based on the average of the month end total shareholders’ equity in the quarter) of 8.53%, representing a return on total shareholders’ equity of 828 basis points per annum over the average one-year Government of Canada Treasury bill yield of 0.25%.