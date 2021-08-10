Martinrea International Inc. Reports Second-Quarter Results, Declares Dividend, and Reiterates Positive Long-Term Outlook

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced the release of its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share.

- Total sales of $884.9 million, up 92.1% year-over-year; production sales of $838.9 million - Second quarter diluted net earnings per share of $0.30 - Second quarter Adjusted Net Earnings per Share(1) of $0.34 - Second quarter results impacted by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage - Longer term outlook remains positive - Balance sheet remains strong, with a net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA(1) ratio of approximately 1.8x - New business awards of approximately $40 million in annualized sales at mature volumes; year-to-date awards now total approximately $170 million - Quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 declared

1 The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures, included anywhere in this press release, include “Adjusted Net Income”, “Adjusted Net Earnings per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income”, "Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow” and “Net Debt”. A reconciliation of certain non-IFRS financial measures to measures determined in accordance with IFRS are contained in the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and in this press release.

OVERVIEW

Pat D’Eramo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “We continued to experience short-term headwinds in the second quarter, as customer releases have fluctuated due to the shortage of semiconductors and other supply constraints. In addition, we are progressing through a heavy new business launch cycle which is having a greater impact on margins than what is normal in a typical year. Labour availability has also been challenging in certain regions, and we have had to adjust wages in select locations as a result. On a positive note, vehicle demand remains very strong, and vehicle inventories are at record lows. Our current launch activity is expected to generate future sales growth as well as strong margins once supply bottlenecks are removed, and production normalizes. Our future remains bright, and our team continues to manage well under challenging circumstances. I would like to thank our global team for their continued dedication and commitment to our organization.”

He added: “I am also pleased to announce new business wins since we reported last quarter totaling $40 million in annualized sales at mature volumes, including approximately $30 million in our Lightweight Structures commercial group with various customers, including General Motors, Ford and Toyota, and approximately $10 million in our Propulsion Systems commercial group with Volkswagen and Ford. Year to date, new business wins now total approximately $170 million.”

Fred Di Tosto, Chief Financial Officer, stated: “Sales for the second quarter, excluding tooling sales of $45.9 million, were $838.9 million, and our Adjusted Net Earnings per Share was $0.34, both below the range of our previously-disclosed guidance, reflecting the impact the industry-wide shortage of semiconductor chips had on OEM light vehicle production. Our expectation is that supply-driven challenges will persist, in some form, through at least the third quarter and quite possibly the fourth quarter. Given the elevated uncertainty and volatility our Company and our industry is facing in the short term, we have opted not to provide guidance for the third quarter at this time. Current challenges notwithstanding, we remain confident in the longer-term outlook for our business given strong customer demand for vehicles, rock-bottom vehicle inventory levels, and our healthy order book. Our strong balance sheet leaves us well-positioned to navigate through any near-term challenges we face, with a net-debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio well within our comfort range.”

Rob Wildeboer, Executive Chairman, stated: “Our conviction in the longer-term prospects for our business and our Company has never been better. The demand picture is as good as it has been in years. We see evidence of this at the dealership level, where customers are having to wait months to take delivery of popular models, and in some cases paying thousands of dollars over the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. We also see it in used vehicle prices, which are currently near all-time highs. Anecdotally, we also hear stories of people putting off vehicle purchase decisions given limited model options, which suggests that pent-up demand exists. We don’t know when the semiconductor shortage will work itself out – quite frankly, no one does. However, few, if any expect the situation to drag on beyond 2022. And as we look into 2023, our outlook calling for total sales of between $4.6 and $4.8 billion, an adjusted operating income margin exceeding 8%, and Free Cash Flow in excess of $200 million, we continue to be confident that we will achieve such goals. Our track record of delivering on our financial targets speaks for itself, and we are confident this will continue to be the case as we deliver on our 2023 outlook.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated; and all tabular amounts are in thousands of Canadian dollars, except earnings per share and number of shares.

Additional information about the Company, including the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Position for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 (“MD&A”), the Company’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (the “interim financial statements”) and the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 can be found at www.sedar.com.

OVERALL RESULTS

Results of operations may include certain unusual and other items which have been separately disclosed, where appropriate, in order to provide a clear assessment of the underlying Company results. In addition to IFRS measures, management uses non-IFRS measures in the Company’s disclosures that it believes provide the most appropriate basis on which to evaluate the Company’s results.

The following table sets out certain highlights of the Company’s performance for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. Refer to the Company’s interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for a detailed account of the Company’s performance for the periods presented in the table below.

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

Three months ended

June 30, 2020

$ Change % Change Sales $ 884,866 $ 460,564 424,302 92.1 % Gross Margin 111,728 (12,459 ) 124,187 996.8 % Operating Income (Loss) 34,621 (163,365 ) 197,986 121.2 % Net Income (Loss) for the period 23,952 (146,886 ) 170,838 116.3 % Net Earnings (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.30 $ (1.84 ) 2.14 116.3 % Non-IFRS Measures* Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) $ 39,065 $ (68,470 ) 107,535 157.1 % % of Sales 4.4 % (14.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA 99,618 (8,177 ) 107,795 1,318.3 % % of Sales 11.3 % (1.8 %) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) 27,026 (73,115 ) 100,141 137.0 % Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted $ 0.34 $ (0.91 ) 1.25 137.4 %





Six months ended

June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

* Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares its interim financial statements in accordance with IFRS. However, the Company considers certain non-IFRS financial measures as useful additional information in measuring the financial performance and condition of the Company. These measures, which the Company believes are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company’s performance, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, nor should they be construed as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Non-IFRS measures include “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)”, “Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) per Share (on a basic and diluted basis)”, “Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)”, "Adjusted EBITDA”, “Free Cash Flow” and “Net Debt”.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of IFRS “Net Income (Loss)” to Non-IFRS “Adjusted Net Income (Loss)”, “Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)” and “Adjusted EBITDA”.

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021 Six months ended

June 30, 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 62,653 $ (117,923 ) Unusual and Other Items (after-tax)* (2,996 ) 74,931 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 59,657 $ (42,992 ) *Unusual and Other Items are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)" section of this Press Release.





Three months ended

June 30, 2021

ended June 30, 2020





Six months ended

June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

*Unusual and Other Items are explained in the "Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)" section of this Press Release.

SALES Three months ended June 30, 2021 to three months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2020

The Company’s consolidated sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $424.3 million or 92.1% to $884.9 million as compared to $460.6 million for the second quarter of 2020. The total increase in sales was driven by year-over-year increases in the North America and Europe operating segments, partially offset by a slight year-over-year decrease in the Rest of the World.

Sales for the second quarter of 2021 in the Company’s North America operating segment increased by $317.7 million or 99.9% to $635.8 million from $318.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due generally to the post-COVID recovery of overall light vehicle production volumes, tempered by the impact the industry-wide shortage of semiconductor chips has had on OEM production of certain vehicle platforms; the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2020 including the new Ford Mach E Mustang, Nissan Rogue, and a six cylinder aluminum engine block for Ford; and an increase in tooling sales of $10.8 million, which are typically dependent on the timing of tooling construction and final acceptance by the customer. These positive factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the second quarter of 2021 of $65.7 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Sales for the second quarter of 2021 in the Company’s Europe operating segment increased by $111.0 million or 111.0% to $211.0 million from $100.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. The increase can be attributed to the post-COVID recovery of overall light vehicle production volumes, tempered by the impact the industry-wide shortage of semiconductor chips has had on OEM production of certain vehicle platforms; and the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2020, mainly with Volvo. These positive factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the second quarter of 2021 of $4.3 million as compared to the second quarter of 2020, and a $3.8 million decrease in tooling sales.

Sales for the second quarter of 2021 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment decreased by $1.3 million or 2.7% to $44.6 million from $45.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease can be attributed to a $2.9 million decrease in tooling sales; a $2.6 million negative foreign exchange impact from the translation of foreign denominated production sales as compared to the second quarter of 2020; lower year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China; and a program with Ford in China that ended production during or subsequent to the second quarter of 2020. These negative factors were largely offset by a post-COVID recovery of production volumes in Brazil.

Overall tooling sales increased by $4.1 million to $45.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $41.8 million for the second quarter of 2020.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 to six months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

The Company’s consolidated sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $548.7 million or 41.2% to $1,882.0 million as compared to $1,333.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased across all operating segments.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in the Company’s North America operating segment increased by $334.3 million or 33.2% to $1,340.0 million from $1,005.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The operations acquired from Metalsa, results for which were consolidated with those of the Company effective March 2, 2020, accounted for $35.0 million of the year-over-year increase in sales (including a $1.7 million increase in tooling sales). Excluding the acquired operations, sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in North America increased year-over-year by $299.3 million or 30.3%. The increase was due generally to the post-COVID recovery of overall light vehicle production volumes, tempered by the impact the industry-wide shortage of semiconductor chips has had on OEM production of certain vehicle platforms; higher year-over-year production volumes on General Motors’ pick-up truck and large SUV platform; the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2020, including the new Ford Mach E Mustang, Nissan Rogue, and a six cylinder aluminum engine block for Ford; and a $30.1 million increase in tooling sales. These positive factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of U.S. denominated production sales, which had a negative impact on overall sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of approximately $86.3 million as compared to the corresponding period of 2020.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in the Company’s Europe operating segment increased by $205.2 million or 78.9% to $465.0 million from $259.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The operations acquired from Metalsa, results for which were consolidated with those of the Company effective March 2, 2020, accounted for $68.5 million of the year-over-year increase in sales (including a $3.0 million increase in tooling sales). Excluding the acquired operations, sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in Europe increased year-over-year by $136.7 million or 63.7%. The increase can be attributed to the post-COVID recovery of overall light vehicle production volumes, tempered by the impact the industry-wide shortage of semiconductor chips has had on OEM production of certain vehicle platforms; the launch of new programs during or subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2020, mainly with Volvo and Ford; and the impact of foreign exchange on the translation of Euro denominated production sales, which had a positive impact on overall sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of $8.2 million as compared to the corresponding period of 2020. These positive factors were partially offset by a $2.2 million decrease in tooling sales.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in the Company’s Rest of the World operating segment increased by $17.4 million or 23.6% to $91.1 million from $73.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The operations acquired from Metalsa, results for which were consolidated with those of the Company effective March 2, 2020, accounted for $13.7 million of the year-over-year increase in sales. Excluding the acquired operations, sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021 in the Rest of the World increased year-over-year by $3.7 million or 7.9%. The increase can be attributed to the post-COVID recovery of production volumes; partly offset by a $5.6 million decrease in tooling sales, a $4.0 million negative foreign exchange impact from the translation of foreign denominated production sales as compared to the corresponding period of 2020, lower year-over-year production volumes on the Cadillac CT6 vehicle platform in China, and a program with Ford in China that ended production during or subsequent to the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Overall tooling sales increased by $27.0 million to $119.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from $92.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

GROSS MARGIN Three months ended June 30, 2021 to three months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2020

The gross margin percentage for the second quarter of 2021 improved to 12.6% as compared to a negative gross margin percentage of (2.7%) for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:

higher sales volume and corresponding higher utilization of assets, driven primarily by the post-COVID recovery of overall production volumes; and

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities.

These factors were partially offset by:

operational inefficiencies at certain operating facilities including launch related costs and upfront costs incurred in preparation of upcoming new programs;

higher labour and material costs driven largely by shortages of both across the industry;

a negative sales mix; and

a decrease in COVID-related government subsidies.

Six months ended June 30, 2021 to six months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

The gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2021 of 12.4% increased as a percentage of sales by 4.3% as compared to the gross margin percentage for the six months ended June 30, 2020 of 8.1%. The increase in gross margin as a percentage of sales was generally due to:

higher sales volume and corresponding higher utilization of assets, driven primarily by the post-COVID recovery of overall production volumes; and

productivity and efficiency improvements at certain operating facilities.

These factors were partially offset by:

operational inefficiencies at certain operating facilities including launch related costs and upfront costs incurred in preparation of upcoming new programs;

an increase in the cost of aluminum raw material in conjunction with a temporary lag in the offsetting contractual increase in selling prices to the Company’s customers, largely in the first quarter of 2021;

higher labour and other material costs driven largely by shortages of both across the industry;

a negative sales mix; and

a decrease in COVID-related government subsidies.



ADJUSTMENTS TO NET INCOME (LOSS)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excludes certain unusual and other items, as set out in the following tables and described in the notes thereto. Management uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as a measurement of operating performance of the Company and believes that, in conjunction with IFRS measures, it provides useful information about the financial performance and condition of the Company.

TABLE A Three months ended June 30, 2021 to three months ended June 30, 2020 comparison Three months ended Three months ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 (a)-(b) (a) (b) Change NET INCOME (LOSS) (A) $23,952 ($146,886) $170,838 Add Back - Unusual and Other Items: Restructuring costs (1) 4,444 8,170 (3,726) Impairment of assets (3) - 85,783 (85,783) Transaction costs associated with operations acquired from Metalsa (recorded as SG&A) (4) - 942 (942) TOTAL UNUSUAL AND OTHER ITEMS BEFORE TAX $4,444 $94,895 ($90,451) Tax impact of above items (1,370) (21,124) 19,754 TOTAL UNUSUAL AND OTHER ITEMS - AFTER TAX (B) $3,074 $73,771 ($70,697) ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) (A + B) $27,026 ($73,115) $100,141 Number of Shares Outstanding – Basic (‘000) 80,329 79,961 Adjusted Basic Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.34 ($0.91) Number of Shares Outstanding – Diluted (‘000) 80,458 79,961 Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.34 ($0.91)





TABLE B Six months ended June 30, 2021 to six months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

1) Restructuring costs



Additions to the restructuring provision during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $4.4 million and $5.5 million, respectively, and represent employee-related severance resulting from the rightsizing of an operating facility in Germany.

Additions to the restructuring provision recognized during the second quarter of 2020 totaled $8.2 million and represent employee-related severance resulting from a reduction in the Company’s workforce globally in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Of the total addition to the restructuring provision, $6.6 million relates to North America, $1.0 million to Europe, and $0.6 million to the Rest of the World.

2) Gain on dilution of equity investments



As at December 31, 2020, the Company held 34,045,954 common shares of NanoXplore Inc. (“NanoXplore”) representing a 23.3% equity interest in NanoXplore (on a non-diluted basis). On February 12, 2021, NanoXplore completed a public offering of 11,500,000 common shares for gross proceeds of $46.0 million. In a separate transaction on February 12, 2021, the Company purchased 1,000,000 common shares from NanoXplore’s President and Chief Executive Officer for consideration of $4.0 million. Subsequent to these transactions, the Company’s net ownership interest decreased to 22.2% from 23.3%. This dilution resulted in a deemed disposition of a portion of the Company’s ownership interest in NanoXplore, resulting in a gain on dilution of $7.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.



3) Impairment of assets



The significant reduction in volumes and industry production projections as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic negatively impacted the recoverable amount of certain of the Company’s production-related assets and also changed the expected usage of certain other assets. As a result, during the second quarter of 2020, the Company completed an analysis of its asset base and concluded there existed certain indicators of impairment for specific assets and cash-generating units (“CGU”). Accordingly, the Company tested these assets and CGUs for recoverability using projected sales and cash flows modelled from industry production projections. Based on the results of this testing, during the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets, intangible assets and inventories across its three operating segments totaling $85.8 million, including specific assets that are no longer expected to be redeployed or transferred to other facilities. The charges related to assets and CGUs across various jurisdictions in the Company’s segments, including the United States, Slovakia, China and Brazil. Of the total impairment charge, $72.2 million was recognized in North America, $1.3 million in Europe, and $12.3 million in the Rest of the World. For the specific assets that are no longer expected to be redeployed or transferred, the impairment charges are based on the estimated salvage value of the assets. For the CGUs, the impairment charges were recorded where the carrying amount of the CGUs exceeded their estimated recoverable amounts.

4) Transaction costs associated with the operations acquired from Metalsa (recorded as SG&A)



On March 2, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of the structural components for passenger car operations of Metalsa S.A, de C.V. Included in SG&A expense are transaction costs related to the acquisition totaling $0.9 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

NET INCOME Three months ended June 30, 2021 to three months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Three months ended June 30, 2021

Three months ended June 30, 2020

Net Income, before adjustments, for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $170.8 million to $24.0 million from a Net Loss of $146.9 million for the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the unusual and other items explained in Table A under “Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)”, Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $27.0 million or $0.34 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from an Adjusted Net Loss of $73.1 million or ($0.91) per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to the Adjusted Net Loss for second quarter of 2020, was positively impacted by the following:

higher gross profit on higher year-over-year sales volume, as previously explained, due primarily to the post-COVID recovery of overall production volumes; and

a net foreign exchange gain of $5.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net foreign exchange loss of $4.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.

These factors were partially offset by the following:

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense as previously discussed;

a year-over-year increase in research and development costs; and

a higher effective tax rate on adjusted Net Income (Loss) (24.5% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 10.8% for the second quarter of 2020).



Six months ended June 30, 2021 to six months ended June 30, 2020 comparison

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Net Income, before adjustments, for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased by $180.6 million to $62.7 million from a Net Loss of $117.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the unusual and other items explained in Table B under “Adjustments to Net Income (Loss)”, Adjusted Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 increased to $59.7 million or $0.74 per share, on a basic and diluted basis, from an Adjusted Net Loss of $43.0 million or ($0.54) per share, on a basic and diluted basis, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Adjusted Net Income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020, was positively impacted by the following:

Higher gross profit on higher year-over-year sales volume, as previously explained, due primarily to the post-COVID recovery of overall production volumes; and

a net foreign exchange gain of $10.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to a net foreign exchange loss of $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

These factors were partially offset by the following:

a year-over-year increase in SG&A expense as previously discussed;

a year-over-year increase in research and development costs; and

a higher effective tax rate on adjusted Net Income (Loss) (26.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to (6.9%) for the six months ended June 30, 2020).



DIVIDEND

A cash dividend of $0.05 per share has been declared by the Board of Directors payable to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021, on or about October 15, 2021.

ABOUT MARTINREA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release and the documents incorporated by reference therein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws Including statements related to the Company’s beliefs or views or expectations of, improvements in, expansion of and/or guidance or outlook as to future revenue, sales, production sales, margin, gross margin, earnings, earnings per share, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted net earnings per share, operating income margins, operating margins, adjusted operating income margins, cash flow, free cash flow, including outlook for 2023; the expected impact of or duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; on the Company’s financial position, its business and operations, on its employees, on the automotive industry, or on the business of any OEM or suppliers, including expectations challenges will persist possibly into the fourth quarter; the Company’s current and future strategy; the growth of the Company and pursuit of, and belief in, its strategies; the impact of or the expected duration of the semiconductor shortage; the Company’s views of longer term outlook or results of future increases or growth in production; the ramping up and launching of new business; continued investments and expected benefit of those investments in its business and technologies; the opportunity to increase sales; the Company’s views on its ability to deal with present or future economic conditions; and the payment of dividends as well as other forward-looking statements. The words “continue”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “views”, “intend”, “believe”, “plan” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances, such as expected sales and industry production estimates, current foreign exchange rates, timing of product launches and operational improvement during the period, and current Board approved budgets. Certain forward-looking financial assumptions are presented as non-IFRS information and we do not provide reconciliation to IFRS for such assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following factors, some of which are discussed in detail in the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other public filings which can be found at www.sedar.com:

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

Martinrea International Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Note June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,664 $ 152,786 Trade and other receivables 3 684,934 589,315 Inventories 4 599,619 492,659 Prepaid expenses and deposits 27,265 23,550 Income taxes recoverable 15,329 13,527 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,454,811 1,271,837 Property, plant and equipment 5 1,628,486 1,615,197 Right-of-use assets 6 178,268 192,630 Deferred tax assets 177,531 195,538 Intangible assets 7 48,524 52,644 Investments 8 54,559 40,557 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 2,087,368 2,096,566 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,542,179 $ 3,368,403 LIABILITIES Trade and other payables $ 1,087,490 $ 967,952 Provisions 9 8,049 4,258 Income taxes payable 15,637 13,230 Current portion of long-term debt 11 15,571 19,492 Current portion of lease liabilities 12 31,667 34,064 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,158,414 1,038,996 Long-term debt 11 905,506 815,730 Lease liabilities 12 163,783 177,749 Pension and other post-retirement benefits 61,402 74,030 Deferred tax liabilities 73,799 86,174 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,204,490 1,153,683 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,362,904 2,192,679 EQUITY Capital stock 14 663,259 662,427 Contributed surplus 44,270 43,860 Accumulated other comprehensive income 32,192 96,645 Retained earnings 439,554 372,792 TOTAL EQUITY 1,179,275 1,175,724 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,542,179 $ 3,368,403

Contingencies (note 20)

Subsequent event (note 5)

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

On behalf of the Board:

“Robert Wildeboer” Director “Terry Lyons” Director





Martinrea International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

ended

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

Martinrea International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

ended

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) Accumulated other Contributed comprehensive Retained Capital stock surplus income earnings Total equity BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019 $ 661,422 42,449 $ 89,107 $ 425,445 $ 1,218,423 Net loss for the period - - - (117,923 ) (117,923 ) Compensation expense related to stock options - 1,208 - - 1,208 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (8,002 ) (8,002 ) Exercise of employee stock options 1,203 (347 ) - - 856 Repurchase of common shares (2,474 ) - - (893 ) (3,367 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - (10,296 ) (10,296 ) Foreign currency translation differences - - 73,923 - 73,923 Share of other comprehensive income of equity investments - - 71 - 71 Cash flow hedging derivative and non-derivative financial instruments: Unrealized loss in fair value of financial instruments - - (3,244 ) - (3,244 ) Reclassification of loss to net income - - 507 - 507 BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2020 660,151 43,310 160,364 288,331 1,152,156 Net income for the period - - - 90,606 90,606 Compensation expense related to stock options - 1,208 - - 1,208 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (8,028 ) (8,028 ) Exercise of employee stock options 2,276 (658 ) - - 1,618 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 1,883 1,883 Foreign currency translation differences - - (70,023 ) - (70,023 ) Share of other comprehensive loss of equity investments - - (150 ) - (150 ) Cash flow hedging derivative and non-derivative financial instruments: Unrealized gain in fair value of financial instruments - - 5,959 - 5,959 Reclassification of loss to net income - - 495 - 495 BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020 662,427 43,860 96,645 372,792 1,175,724 Net income for the period - - - 62,653 62,653 Compensation expense related to stock options - 606 - - 606 Dividends ($0.10 per share) - - - (8,033 ) (8,033 ) Exercise of employee stock options 832 (196 ) - - 636 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - - - 12,142 12,142 Foreign currency translation differences - - (62,366 ) - (62,366 ) Share of other comprehensive income of equity investments - - 75 - 75 Cash flow hedging derivative and non-derivative financial instruments: Unrealized gain in fair value of financial instruments - - 892 - 892 Reclassification of gain to net income - - (3,054 ) - (3,054 ) BALANCE AT JUNE 30, 2021 $ 663,259 $ 44,270 $ 32,192 $ 439,554 $ 1,179,275

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.



Martinrea International Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Six months ended

ended

*As at June 30, 2021, $63,648 (December 31, 2020 - $61,207) of purchases of property, plant and equipment remain unpaid and are recorded in trade and other payables.

See accompanying notes to the interim condensed consolidated financial statements.