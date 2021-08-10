checkAd

Giga-tronics Receives Orders Totaling $4.3 Million Year-To-Date Fiscal 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (OTCQB: GIGA) —Giga-tronics Incorporated (the “Company”) announced today that it has received orders totaling $4.3 million since the beginning of its 2022 fiscal year, which began on March 28, 2021.

During June 2021, the Company’s Microsource division received a development contract from a major prime contractor for $726,000 to extend the life of a critical component used in shipboard and land-based missile defense systems. The Company will begin recognizing revenue as development progresses and expects the majority of the engineering work to be completed during the 2022 fiscal year.

Concerning this development contract, John Regazzi, Giga-tronics’ Chief Executive Officer commented, “Our filter business provides a solid foundation for our growth and we’re pleased another major prime contractor has selected Microsource to develop a custom component that is expected to lead to volume production in future years.”

During August 2021, the Company’s Microsource division also received an order for additional RADAR filters for the F-15 aircraft totaling $2.5 million in addition to a prior order for $376,000 received in April 2021 to produce and stock sub-assemblies to minimize turnaround time for repair of RADAR filters. The additional F-15 RADAR filters represent our customer exercising an option to their current contract which will extend production into fiscal 2023. The spares order for subassemblies is expected to be fulfilled by the end of fiscal 2022.

Finally, in August 2021, the Company’s Giga-tronics division received an order from a repeat customer for its COMPASS digital system to be used on a new program totaling $217,000 and orders for its synthesizer products received during the first quarter of fiscal 2022 totaling $387,000. The COMPASS system is expected to ship in the current quarter and the synthesizer products are expected to be delivered by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

