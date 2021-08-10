checkAd

Mesa Air Group Reports July 2021 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for July 2021.

Mesa Airlines reported 32,843 block hours in July 2021, a 92.1 percent increase from July 2020 as a result of increased summer flying and the relaxation of certain COVID restrictions. The Company also reported a controllable completion factor of 98.72 percent and 99.90 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for July 2021 vs. July 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD vs. fiscal year 2020 YTD are included in the table below.

  Jul-21   Jul-20   % Change     YTD FY2021   YTD FY2020   % Change  
Block Hours              
American 12,830   6,228   106.0 %   111,379   117,427   -5.2 %
United 19,798   10,867   82.2 %   147,927   155,156   -4.7 %
DHL 215   N/A   N/A     1,888   N/A   N/A  
Total 32,843   17,095   92.1 %   261,194   272,583   -4.2 %
               
  Jul-21   Jul-20   % Change     YTD FY2021   YTD FY2020   % Change  
Departures              
American 7,074   3,576   97.8 %   59,008   67,269   -12.3 %
United 8,984   5,703   57.5 %   68,968   78,262   -11.9 %
DHL 141   N/A   N/A     1,227   N/A   N/A  
Total 16,199   9,279   74.6 %   129,203   145,531   -11.2 %
               
  Jul-21   Jul-20   % Change     YTD FY2021   YTD FY2020   % Change  
Controllable Completion Factor*          
American 98.72 % 99.50 % -0.8 %   99.55 % 99.74 % -0.2 %
United 99.90 % 99.38 % 0.5 %   99.97 % 99.94 % 0.0 %
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 96.47 % 99.44 % -3.0 %   96.93 % 93.58 % 3.6 %
United 98.30 % 98.34 % 0.0 %   97.71 % 94.97 % 2.9 %

Operating statistics month over month for July 2021 and QTD are included in the table below.

  Jul-21   Jun-21   % Change     QTD FY2021   QTD FY2020   % Change  
Block Hours              
American 12,830   12,610   1.7 %   12,830   6,228   106.0 %
United 19,798   17,184   15.2 %   19,798   10,867   82.2 %
DHL 215   221   -2.5 %   215   N/A   N/A  
Total 32,843   30,015   9.4 %   32,843   17,095   92.1 %
               
  Jul-21   Jun-21   % Change     QTD FY2021   QTD FY2020   % Change  
Departures              
American 7,074   7,020   0.8 %   7,074   3,576   97.8 %
United 8,984   7,712   16.5 %   8,984   5,703   57.5 %
DHL 141   144   -2.1 %   141   N/A   N/A  
Total 16,199   14,876   8.9 %   16,199   9,279   74.6 %
               
  Jul-21   Jun-21   % Change     QTD FY2021   QTD FY2020   % Change  
Controllable Completion Factor*          
American 98.72 % 98.58 % 0.1 %   98.72 % 99.50 % -0.8 %
United 99.90 % 99.97 % -0.1 %   99.90 % 99.38 % 0.5 %
               
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 96.47 % 96.83 % -0.4 %   96.47 % 99.44 % -3.0 %
United 98.30 % 98.76 % -0.5 %   98.30 % 98.34 % 0.0 %

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
**Total Completion Factor includes all cancellations

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 116 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. At the end of the June 30, 2021 quarter, Mesa operated a fleet of 167 aircraft with approximately 470 daily departures and 3,191 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

Investor Relations/Media
Susan Donofrio
susan.donofrio@fticonsulting.com





