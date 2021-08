Giga-tronics to Host First Quarter FY 2022 Conference Call on August 11, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 26, 2021 and to provide an update on Company operations.



To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 8885221#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.