Giga-tronics to Host First Quarter FY 2022 Conference Call on August 11, 2021

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB:GIGA) will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 26, 2021 and to provide an update on Company operations.

To participate in the call, dial: (888) 517-2470 or (630) 827-6818 and enter PIN Code 8885221#. It is recommended that you call in five to ten minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available later on the Giga-tronics website under “Investor Relations”. This conference call will reflect management views as of August 11, 2021 only.

Giga-tronics produces electronic warfare test solutions used in the defense industry and RADAR filters used in fighter aircraft.

Headquartered in Dublin, California, Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “GIGA”.

Contact: Lutz Henckels
Chief Financial Officer
(925) 328-4650 / lhenckels@gigatronics.com

Source: Giga-tronics Incorporated





