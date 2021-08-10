Kansas City Southern Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock and Common Stock

Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) Board of Directors on August 10, 2021 declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock. The dividend is payable on October 5, 2021 to preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular dividend of $0.54 per share on the outstanding KCS common stock. This dividend is payable on October 6, 2021, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2021.