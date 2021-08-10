checkAd

Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business Combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 23:15  |  53   |   |   

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006010/en/

The ticker symbols for the common stock and warrants of Peridot will change from “PDAC” and “PDAC.WS” to “LICY” and “LICY.WS”, respectively, and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 11, 2021. The transaction was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Peridot shareholders on August 5, 2021 and was unanimously approved by Peridot’s Board of Directors.

Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, said, “Consummation of our business combination with Peridot marks a significant milestone for Li-Cycle. Peridot’s support of our mission to close the battery supply chain loop has been instrumental, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with their team. We are well-positioned to benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds as we scale our efficient and proven commercial lithium-ion recycling technology to grow in lockstep with our customers. As the electric vehicle revolution continues to ramp up, we believe our technology will be critical for supporting the growth of e-mobility globally, while ensuring sustainability and resource efficiency.”

Tim Johnston, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle, commented, “The transaction with Peridot has provided us with the funding to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, advance our breakthrough commercial technology, and build lithium-ion recycling facilities across the globe. Our solution transforms material treated as waste into considerable value via a truly fit-for-purpose pathway, providing the essential building blocks for batteries that are in critical demand. Sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling is imperative today and we believe that further execution of our vision will ultimately contribute to more affordable products for the end consumer.”

Seite 1 von 4
Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business Combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.08.21Peridot Acquisition Corp. Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination with Li-Cycle Corp. with Minimal Redemptions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Li-Cycle Appoints Dawei Li as VP of Asia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Peridot Reminds Shareholders to Vote by 11: 59 p.m. ET on August 4, 2021 to Approve Business Combination with Li-Cycle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Li-Cycle Announces Partnership with Univar Solutions OnSite Services to Provide Comprehensive Lithium-ion Battery Environmental Services and Solutions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Li-Cycle
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Li-Cycle and Helbiz Partner to Advance Battery Recycling in Micro-Mobility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten