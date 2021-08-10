Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business Combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. ("Li-Cycle" or "the Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that it has completed its previously announced business combination with Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”).

The ticker symbols for the common stock and warrants of Peridot will change from “PDAC” and “PDAC.WS” to “LICY” and “LICY.WS”, respectively, and will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 11, 2021. The transaction was approved at an extraordinary general meeting of Peridot shareholders on August 5, 2021 and was unanimously approved by Peridot’s Board of Directors.

Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, said, “Consummation of our business combination with Peridot marks a significant milestone for Li-Cycle. Peridot’s support of our mission to close the battery supply chain loop has been instrumental, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with their team. We are well-positioned to benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds as we scale our efficient and proven commercial lithium-ion recycling technology to grow in lockstep with our customers. As the electric vehicle revolution continues to ramp up, we believe our technology will be critical for supporting the growth of e-mobility globally, while ensuring sustainability and resource efficiency.”

Tim Johnston, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle, commented, “The transaction with Peridot has provided us with the funding to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, advance our breakthrough commercial technology, and build lithium-ion recycling facilities across the globe. Our solution transforms material treated as waste into considerable value via a truly fit-for-purpose pathway, providing the essential building blocks for batteries that are in critical demand. Sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling is imperative today and we believe that further execution of our vision will ultimately contribute to more affordable products for the end consumer.”