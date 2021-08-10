Sunnova Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of $400 Million “Green Bond”

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SEC, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Sunnova and Sunnova Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEC. The notes will bear interest from August 17, 2021 at an annual rate of 5.875% payable on March 1 and September 1 of each year, beginning on March 1, 2022. The notes will mature on September 1, 2026, and the offering is expected to close on August 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sunnova Energy Corporation (“SEC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”), today announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of green 5.875% senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes were priced at 98.76% of par. The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $350 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

SEC intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from the offering to finance or refinance, in whole or in part, existing or new eligible green projects, and pending such use, SEC will maintain or apply the net proceeds in accordance with its normal liquidity practices.

The notes and related guarantees have not been, nor will be, registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and other applicable securities laws.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

