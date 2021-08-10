DraftKings Announces Jason Robins’ Participation in Upcoming Virtual Event

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Jason Robins, co-founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, will participate in the following event:



The Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The fireside chat is scheduled for 8:30 AM ET.



Registration, and the live video and audio portions of the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference can be accessed at DraftKings’ Investor Relations website.