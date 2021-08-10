Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol "GLAB." Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company developing next generation health and wellness tests using our novel transformative patented biochemistry, which has demonstrated very significant improvements (up to 10 times better limit of detection) in test performance in laboratory settings. Led by a globally proven team with a track record of success, Gemina is developing highly accurate tests that not only produce results quickly (within 5 - 10 minutes) but are both affordable and convenient for consumers and medical practitioners alike. Our approach is to deliver testing at the point of need and to democratize diagnostic testing. We are addressing a wide range of pathogens that affect both human and animal health and wellness. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, Influenza and a variety of other viruses and conditions.