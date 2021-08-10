Gemina Labs Announces Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Gemina Laboratories Ltd. (CSE:GLAB) (the "Company" or "Gemina") is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have begun trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at the open of trading on August 10, 2021 under the trading symbol "GLAB."
Gemina Labs is a biosensor and diagnostic company developing next generation health and wellness tests using our novel transformative patented biochemistry, which has demonstrated very significant improvements (up to 10 times better limit of detection) in test performance in laboratory settings. Led by a globally proven team with a track record of success, Gemina is developing highly accurate tests that not only produce results quickly (within 5 - 10 minutes) but are both affordable and convenient for consumers and medical practitioners alike. Our approach is to deliver testing at the point of need and to democratize diagnostic testing. We are addressing a wide range of pathogens that affect both human and animal health and wellness. Our development pipeline includes platforms for the rapid testing of COVID-19, Influenza and a variety of other viruses and conditions.
In conjunction with the public listing, the Company has closed its non-brokered private placement of $2,406,500 sold at an offering price of $0.30 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one half of one common share purchase-warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.45 at any time within three years from the closing date of the private placement. The Company has raised a total of $4,271,500 to date, inclusive of $990,000 of non-dilutive funding received from the Federal Digital Supercluster and partners.
Additional information on the Company can be found in the Company's final prospectus dated July 28, 2021, as filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Gemina Laboratories Ltd.
Additional information on the Company can be found at www.geminalabs.com.
