QIAGEN and GT Molecular Collaborate to Offer a Complete SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Detection Solution Based on QIAcuity Digital PCR Technology

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) and GT Molecular, a leader in providing customizable, highly sensitive digital PCR and qPCR tests based in the U.S., have started to offer a complete wastewater workflow solution designed to enable surveillance of COVID-19 outbreaks by U.S. and Canadian laboratories, with future options to offer the solution in other countries.

The workflow leverages QIAGEN’s sample-preparation expertise and its innovative QIAcuity digital PCR system, which hosts GT Molecular’s digital SARS-CoV-2 Wastewater Surveillance Assay. The assay was developed to comply with the CDC guidelines for the United States National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS). The complete workflow has become available as of the beginning of August, when the assay launched.

In response to the pandemic and the demand from authorities for health data about broad sections of the population, the solution sets new standards. It allows for the quantification of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater in less than two and a half hours, compared to up to 6 hours with other dPCR systems. Furthermore, the integration of QIAGEN’s AllPrep PowerViral DNA/RNA Kit, which leverages QIAGEN’s patented Inhibitor Removal Technology, with a robust multiplex dPCR detection on the QIAcuity Digital PCR System, enables highly accurate viral RNA analysis from typically very variable wastewater samples.

“There are various methods and workflows for testing for SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and developing and optimizing them can be challenging and time consuming,” said Thomas Schweins, Senior Vice President of QIAGEN’s Life Science Business Area. “QIAGEN and GT Molecular are offering a comprehensive solution for detection of SARS-CoV-2 and variants that significantly reduces the upfront time investment for our customers working in public health.”

“GT Molecular is delighted to be partnering with QIAGEN to provide this industry-leading solution that will play a key role in fighting the pandemic,” said Christopher McKee, CEO of GT Molecular, a Colorado-based company with deep experience in water testing and developing SARS-CoV-2 tests. “Our ultra-sensitive assay and the QIAcuity platform have combined to form a fast, easy-to-use and highly accurate system for tracking and managing the spread of COVID-19.”

