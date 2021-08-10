checkAd

Riverview Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 23:30  |  19   |   |   

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RVACU) (the “Company”), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 25,000,000 units. The units were sold at a price of $10.00 per unit. The Company’s units began trading on August 6, 2021 on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “RVACU”. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “RVAC” and “RVACW,” respectively.

While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus on combining with consumer-focused enterprises, including e-commerce, on the energy services and renewables sector and on the insurance and financial services sector. The Company’s efforts will be focused on finding companies which we believe have significant growth prospects. The Company is led by R. Brad Martin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Charles K. Slatery, President and Chief Investment Officer; and William V. Thompson III, Treasurer, Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole bookrunner for the offering, and Stephens Inc. acted as co-manager. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,750,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to the securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on August 5, 2021. The public offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Riverview Acquisition Corp.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on consumer-focused enterprises, including e-commerce, on the energy services and renewables sector and on the insurance and financial services sector.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC and the preliminary prospectus included therein. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Riverview Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Riverview Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $250 Million Initial Public Offering Riverview Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: RVACU) (the “Company”), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Westwater Resources Announces Second Quarter Conference Call and Update on Its Coosa Graphite Plant
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste