checkAd

Interact, The First Interactive, Community-Driven Conference for Engineering Leaders

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.08.2021, 23:40  |  24   |   |   

SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 30th, Dev Interrupted will host their first community-driven conference, INTERACT. Featuring 4 VPs of Engineering, 2 CEOs, and 1 CTO, this free, virtual event is geared towards engineering team leads, VPs, and CTOs looking to improve themselves and their teams.

INTERACT, THE FIRST INTERACTIVE, COMMUNITY-DRIVEN CONFERENCE FOR ENGINEERING LEADERS

Sponsored by LinearB, in partnership with DZone and daily.dev, INTERACT features success stories and failures scaling teams from engineering leaders.

Attendees have the opportunity to listen and participate in continuous improvement conversations with industry leaders, learn lessons about building and scaling your technical organization, take part in unique post-session Q&As, and more. INTERACT  features a live taping of the Dev Interrupted podcast, the chance to network with the speakers in our 1500+ engineering leadership Discord, and interaction with our community of engineering team leaders and developers.

Speakers include:

  • Maria Gutierrez – VP of Engineering, Twitter
  • Einat Orr – CEO & Co-Founder, Treeverse
  • Yaron Inger – CTO, LightRicks
  • Amir Hozez – VP of R&D, Intsights
  • Eyal Levy – VP of R&D, BigID
  • Ori Keren – CEO & Co-Founder, LinearB
  • Dan Lines – COO & Co-Founder, LinearB
  • Henrik Gütle – GM, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Canada
  • Helen Beal – DevOps Institute Chief Ambassador
  • Nick Hodges – Dev Advocate, Dev Interrupted

Immediately following the event, join our community for a Discord afterparty hosted by Dzone.

For more information and to register for INTERACT, visit devinterrupted.com

About Dev Interrupted
Dev Interrupted is the premier community for software engineering leadership and continuous improvement with a weekly podcast, a Discord Community of 1,500+ engineering leaders, monthly events, articles, videos, and more.

About LinearB
Software Delivery Intelligence (SDI) helps dev teams continuously improve by turning insight into action. Unlike top-down engineering metrics tools which become shelf-ware, LinearB's dev-first platform reduces bottlenecks and accelerates delivery. Activate Software Delivery Intelligence for your dev team in 5 minutes and cut your Cycle Time in half after 90 days at linearb.io.

About DZone
DZone.com is the trusted resource that developers, engineers, and architects turn to for learning new skills, solving software development problems, and staying on top of tech.

About daily.dev
The fastest growing online community for developers to stay updated on the best developer news. Together they supercharge developers' knowledge and empower better software.

Media Contact:
Jayme Stocker PR
Jayme Stocker
jaymestockerpr@gmail.com
(206) 962-7159

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1592267/Isotype_LinearB_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interact, The First Interactive, Community-Driven Conference for Engineering Leaders SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - On Thursday, September 30th, Dev Interrupted will host their first community-driven conference, INTERACT. Featuring 4 VPs of Engineering, 2 CEOs, and 1 CTO, this free, virtual event is geared towards engineering …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Laboratory Freezers Market worth $5.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Infinite Strikes 'Gold' At The Royal Mint
Sales of Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Made from High-density Polyethylene will hit US$ 321 Mn by ...
Use Of Gold As A Portfolio Diversifier Expected To Grow This Year With Hope Prices Move Higher
Hänssler Group Achieves Great Reproducibility of ESD Performance and Dimensional Accuracy Using ...
Remote Learning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 180.19 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Edible Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 581.8 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.5% - Valuates Reports
Zooshi Is Launching an All-In-One Platform For Gaming, Rare NFTs, And Exciting Rewards
Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market size worth $ 42.46 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Biotechnology Reagents & Kits Market Size Worth $1.14 Trillion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
New world record 1 gigabyte blocks mined on the Bitcoin SV blockchain
Creating the ultimate global resort & entertainment development team
Nano Crystalline Soft Magnetic Materials Make Inroads in Automotive Industry, Sales to Increase by 9.5% CAGR: Fact.MR
Yocova: Rehiring and retraining cockpit and cabin crews. This time it's personnel!
Visitor Management System Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...