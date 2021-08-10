checkAd

5.11 Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5.11 ABR Corp., a Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) subsidiary, today announced that it confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release is being made pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements with regard to the expectations related to the sale of Liberty. Words such as "believes," "expects," “anticipates,” “intends,” "projects," “assuming,” and "future" or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the disposition of Liberty generally, such as the inability to obtain, delays in obtaining, or the imposition of burdensome conditions imposed in connection with obtaining regulatory approval and the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement entered into for the disposition of Liberty. Certain other factors are enumerated in the risk factor discussion in the Form 10-K filed by CODI with the SEC for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, CODI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

