Emgold Closes Final Tranche of a Flow-Through Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Emgold Mining Corporation (TSXV:EMR)(OTCQB:EGMCF)(FRA:EMLM)(BSE:EMLM) ("Emgold" or the "Company") announces it has completed the second and final tranche (the "Second Tranche") of a flow-through private placement (the "FT Offering") announced on July 16, 2021, with the issuance of an additional 500,000 flow-through units, (each a "FT Unit") issued at a price of CDN$0.08 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of CDN$40,000. Together, with the first tranche of the FT Offering, the Company has raised gross proceeds of CDN$840,000 and issued a total of 10,500,000 FT Units.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share (the "Common Share") of the Company and one-half non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, one additional Common Share of the Company at a price of CDN$0.10 per share. All Common Shares issued in conjunction with the FT Offering and Common Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a statutory four month hold from the date of issuance.

Closing of the FT Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the FT Offering, and any Common Shares that may be issuable on exercise of any such securities, will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance. No finder's fees were paid with the Second Tranche of the FT Offering.

The FT Shares will entitle the holder to receive the applicable tax benefits, in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Proceeds of the FT Financing will be used for qualifying exploration on the Company's Canadian properties located in Quebec.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold, silver, and base metal property located just 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

