Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,557.3 billion at July 31, 2021, compared to $1,552.1 billion at June 30, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Diamond Hill’s high yield-focused, U.S. corporate credit mutual funds of approximately $3.4 billion, partially offset by long-term net outflows. Long-term net outflows were primarily driven by the previously disclosed $5.4 billion 529 plan redemption (including $4.7 billion of long-term assets) and approximately $440 million of outflows from the non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.

By Asset Class: