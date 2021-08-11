Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,557.3 billion at July 31, 2021, compared to $1,552.1 billion at June 30, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Diamond Hill’s high yield-focused, U.S. corporate credit mutual funds of approximately $3.4 billion, partially offset by long-term net outflows. Long-term net outflows were primarily driven by the previously disclosed $5.4 billion 529 plan redemption (including $4.7 billion of long-term assets) and approximately $440 million of outflows from the non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.
By Asset Class:
|
(In USD billions)
|
Preliminary
|
31-Jul-21
|
30-Jun-21
|
31-Mar-21
|
31-Dec-20
|
31-Jul-20
|
Fixed Income1
|
$661.4
|
$658.1
|
$642.3
|
$669.9
|
$661.4
|
Equity
|
536.5
|
536.9
|
511.9
|
495.7
|
427.9
|
Multi-Asset
|
153.6
|
153.0
|
148.2
|
141.1
|
134.2
|
Alternative
|
143.1
|
140.8
|
131.1
|
127.1
|
122.7
|
Long Term:
|
1,494.6
|
1,488.8
|
1,433.5
|
