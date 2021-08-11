checkAd

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $1,557.3 billion at July 31, 2021, compared to $1,552.1 billion at June 30, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and the acquisition of Diamond Hill’s high yield-focused, U.S. corporate credit mutual funds of approximately $3.4 billion, partially offset by long-term net outflows. Long-term net outflows were primarily driven by the previously disclosed $5.4 billion 529 plan redemption (including $4.7 billion of long-term assets) and approximately $440 million of outflows from the non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.

By Asset Class:

(In USD billions)

 

Preliminary

 

31-Jul-21

30-Jun-21

31-Mar-21

31-Dec-20

31-Jul-20

Fixed Income1

 

$661.4

$658.1

$642.3

$669.9

$661.4

Equity

 

536.5

536.9

511.9

495.7

427.9

Multi-Asset

 

153.6

153.0

148.2

141.1

134.2

Alternative

 

143.1

140.8

131.1

127.1

122.7

Long Term:

 

1,494.6

1,488.8

1,433.5

