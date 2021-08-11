checkAd

Flower One Announces Exclusive Strategic Brand Partnership with ALTWELL and Appointment of Nikki Brown to the Company’s Advisory Board

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its strategic brand partnership with ALTWELL, a leading California health and wellness cannabinoid-based brand owned by Alternative Biologics. In addition to this exclusive brand partnership, Nikki Brown, ALTWELL co-founder, has been appointed as the first member of the Company’s Advisory Board, effective August 10, 2021.

“We are thrilled to partner with ALTWELL and welcome Nikki to our advisory board. As a CPG and wellness pioneer, Nikki brings a tremendous amount of value to Flower One,” said Kellen O’Keefe, Flower One’s President & Interim CEO. “Our strategic partnership with ALTWELL + will bring a diverse range of wellness products to the market as well as enhance Flower One’s edible and beverage capabilities. We share ALTWELL’s belief that cannabinoids can enhance people’s everyday lives and be an integral part of their wellness routine.”

“We’re excited to launch ALTWELL + with Flower One in Nevada. We’re inspired by this emerging, more natural channel of wellness products,” said Nikki Brown, Co-Founder of ALTWELL. “I look forward to working closely with the Flower One team as an advisor. They lead an important marketplace and are helping to shape and professionalize this important wellness platform.”

Nikki Brown and her family are known for making their mark in the beverage and wellness industry by founding CytoSport in 1997, and then formulating and building the Muscle Milk brand of protein products, which was acquired by Hormel in 2014. Following the acquisition, Nikki and her family took their industry expertise to create ALTWELL, a brand focused on blending traditional ingredients with CBD and other cannabinoids to create products that focus on everyday life and bringing balance for better sleep, energy and hydration.

ALTWELL + products will be available in Nevada in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will include beverages, stick packs, gummies and tinctures.

About Flower One Holdings Inc.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands (Cookies, Kiva, Old Pal, Heavy Hitters, Lift Ticket’s, The Clear, and Flower One’s leading in-house brand, NLVO, and more). Flower One currently produces a wide range of products from flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods, including a variety of: pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, topicals, and more for top-performing brands in cannabis. Flower One’s Nevada footprint includes the Company’s flagship facility, a 400,000 square-foot high-tech greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility, as well as a second site with a 25,000 square-foot indoor cultivation facility and commercial kitchen. Flower One has built an industry-leading team focused on becoming the first high-quality, low-cost brand fulfillment partner.

