checkAd

T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $2.0 Billion of Senior Secured Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 00:47  |  32   |   |   

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA”), has agreed to sell $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 (the “2052 Notes”) and $700,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.600% Senior Secured Notes due 2060 (the “New 2060 Notes,” and collectively with the 2052 Notes, the “notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The New 2060 Notes will constitute an additional issuance of T-Mobile USA’s 3.600% Senior Secured Notes due 2060, of which $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount was issued on October 28, 2020.

The offering of the notes is scheduled to close on August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. T-Mobile USA intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem its 4.500% Senior Notes due 2026 and 4.500% Senior Notes due 2026-1 held by Deutsche Telekom AG.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu T-Mobile US!
Short
Basispreis 153,16€
Hebel 13,90
Ask 0,88
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 132,88€
Hebel 13,15
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The notes were offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A and in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, the related guarantees or any other securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on T-Mobile management’s current expectations. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected closing of the offering of the notes and statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the offering of the notes. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation, prevailing market conditions and other factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those expected. More information about potential risk factors that could affect T-Mobile and its results is included in T-Mobile’s filings with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov.

T-Mobile US Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $2.0 Billion of Senior Secured Notes T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (“T-Mobile”) announced today that T-Mobile USA, Inc., its direct wholly-owned subsidiary (“T-Mobile USA”), has agreed to sell $1,300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.400% Senior Secured Notes due 2052 (the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Maxar Welcomes Colorado Governor Jared Polis and State Officials to Its Headquarters
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21T-Mobile Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.08.21T-Mobile Enhances Partnerships With LULAC and UnidosUS to Bring Digital Literacy Resources to Hispanic Communities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Fisk University, HTC VIVE, T-Mobile and VictoryXR Launch 5G-Powered VR Human Cadaver Lab
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen Kasse vor dem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Aktien New York: Anleger machen Kasse vor dem Wochenende
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Dow knapp behauptet - Amazon-Verlust belastet Nasdaq
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21Robinhood, Capri, LVMH, Amazon, Pinterest, T-Mobile US, Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
30.07.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.07.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft T-Mobile US auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen