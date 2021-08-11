checkAd

AXSOME ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 02:00  |  14   |   |   

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Axsome” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXSM) on behalf of Axsome stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Axsome has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On August 9, 2021, Axsome announced that the FDA had found deficiencies with its New Drug Application (NDA) for AXS-05. The Company said it was attempting to determine the nature of the deficiencies, and that this announcement may delay the approval of AXS-05.

On this news, the price of Axsome shares fell 46.5% on August 9, 2021, to close at $27.37, down from the previous close price of $51.16.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Axsome shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Axsome Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AXSM (Mkap $83 M) (Cash $40 M) 4 x Phase 3 Studien /erste Daten im 2H 2017
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXSOME ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. on Behalf of Axsome Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (“Axsome” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AXSM) on behalf of Axsome stockholders. Our investigation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
Rocket Lab to Launch Three Back-To-Back Missions for BlackSky from Late August
CI Financial Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2021
ISG to Publish Study on Digital Service Providers for Life Sciences Industry
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10.08.21Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21AXSM INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – AXSM
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten