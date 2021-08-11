checkAd

SPECTRUM ALERT Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Spectrum Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI) on behalf of Spectrum stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Spectrum has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company’s Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim). The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

