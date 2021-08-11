PetVivo Holdings Announces Pricing of Public Offering and Nasdaq Listing

The common shares and warrants have been approved to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols “PETV” and “PETVW” respectively, and are expected to begin trading on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PETV, PETVW) (“PetVivo” or the “Company”), an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for pets, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,500,000 units, each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each unit is being sold to the public at a price of $4.50. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering are expected to be approximately $11.25 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses. The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $5.625, are exercisable immediately, and expire five years from the date of issuance. The common stock and warrants that are part of the units can only be purchased together in the offering but will be issued separately.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock and/or up to 375,000 additional warrants to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds to provide funding for general corporate purposes including marketing of our Kush products, debt repayment, research and development of our current product pipeline, purchase of manufacturing equipment and working capital.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities on August 10, 2021. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10004, telephone (877) 436-3673, email: prospectus@think-equity.com. Investors may also obtain these documents at no cost by visiting the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.