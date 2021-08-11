Office Properties Income Trust Prices $350 Million of 2.400% Senior Notes Due 2027

OPI expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general business purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility and/or redeeming the $300.0 million principal amount outstanding of its 4.15% Senior Notes due 2022 and/or the $300.0 million principal amount outstanding of its 4.00% Senior Notes due 2022.

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq:OPI) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $350 million of 2.400% senior notes due 2027 (“Notes”). The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on August 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The joint book-running managers for this offering are BofA Securities, Inc., PNC Capital Markets LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. The joint lead managers for this offering are BMO Capital Markets Corp., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Regions Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Truist Securities, Inc. The co-managers for this offering are Barclays Capital Inc., FHN Financial Securities Corp., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc. and UBS Securities LLC.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and a related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by OPI with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering and the related prospectus may be obtained by contacting the offices of: BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at 1-855-881-0697, or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at 1-800-645-3751.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq:RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.