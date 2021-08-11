checkAd

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. Prices Secondary Offering

11.08.2021   

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) (“BrightSpire Capital” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock by a selling stockholder affiliated with DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) at a public offering price of $9.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Additionally, DigitalBridge has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,237,500 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

BrightSpire Capital did not offer any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in this offering. In addition, none of BrightSpire Capital’s directors or officers sold any shares of Class A common stock in this offering.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank Securities are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering and Raymond James is serving as co-manager for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement. This offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204. The final prospectus, when available, may also be accessed through the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BrightSpire Capital, Inc.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is internally managed and one of the largest publicly traded commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which we expect to be the primary investment strategy. BrightSpire Capital is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Wertpapier


