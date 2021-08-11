Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain July Site Level Financials

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, and EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today its second quarter 2021 financial results and July site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI, stated, "In our EcoChain business, two themes emerged. After a solid July, installed hashrate in August is expected to increase by 269% and in September by 863% over July . This execution is in line with the illustration of earnings power the Company previously provided in May of 2021. Another positive development is the creation of a 10 MW joint venture with a global mining company where EcoChain will host 10 MW of S19 or equivalent chips. Power and labor cost will be covered and the joint venture, as executed, provides that EcoChain will receive a significant revenue share. This relationship allows the Company to hit 60% - 70% of its earnings target for 10 MW without any capital expenditure. The recent market disruption allowed EcoChain to change its equipment mix and purchase miner S19 or equivalent models at favorable prices. These chips are more power dense so that when combined with the joint venture relationship, our Python data center will now have dramatically increased earnings power. We will deploy the same earnings power and hashing power we were planning to in our May illustration but on top of that will also have the revenue stream from the joint venture .”

MTI's Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Thomas, commented, "The strong second quarter results continue to reflect the positive trends we are seeing in the growth of our overall business. I am particularly pleased with our revenue as EcoChain continues to scale and have strong results every quarter. Revenue grew by 66% sequential increase from the first quarter, and adjusted EBITDA contribution of $1.0 million. We are positioned well for ongoing growth with our solid balance sheet and access to unique growth opportunities."