checkAd

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain July Site Level Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 03:14  |  32   |   |   

 EcoChain Ramp Continues with Expected August Hashrate up 269%, September up 863% over July and Strikes Joint-Venture Deal 

MTI Instruments Reports Solid Quarter and Strong Pipeline Activity

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mechanical Technology, Incorporated ("MTI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. ("MTI Instruments"), a test and measurement instruments and systems business, and EcoChain, Inc. ("EcoChain"), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today its second quarter 2021 financial results and July site level financials.

Michael Toporek, CEO of MTI, stated, "In our EcoChain business, two themes emerged. After a solid July, installed hashrate in August is expected to increase by 269% and in September by 863% over July. This execution is in line with the illustration of earnings power the Company previously provided in May of 2021. Another positive development is the creation of a 10 MW joint venture with a global mining company where EcoChain will host 10 MW of S19 or equivalent chips. Power and labor cost will be covered and the joint venture, as executed, provides that EcoChain will receive a significant revenue share. This relationship allows the Company to hit 60% - 70% of its earnings target for 10 MW without any capital expenditure. The recent market disruption allowed EcoChain to change its equipment mix and purchase miner S19 or equivalent models at favorable prices. These chips are more power dense so that when combined with the joint venture relationship, our Python data center will now have dramatically increased earnings power. We will deploy the same earnings power and hashing power we were planning to in our May illustration but on top of that will also have the revenue stream from the joint venture.”

MTI's Chief Financial Officer, Jessica Thomas, commented, "The strong second quarter results continue to reflect the positive trends we are seeing in the growth of our overall business. I am particularly pleased with our revenue as EcoChain continues to scale and have strong results every quarter.  Revenue grew by 66% sequential increase from the first quarter, and adjusted EBITDA contribution of $1.0 million. We are positioned well for ongoing growth with our solid balance sheet and access to unique growth opportunities."

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain July Site Level Financials  EcoChain Ramp Continues with Expected August Hashrate up 269%, September up 863% over July and Strikes Joint-Venture Deal  MTI Instruments Reports Solid Quarter and Strong Pipeline Activity ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Hexagon Purus ASA: Results for the second quarter 2021
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
Eliem Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with the Microsoft Corporation
Interim Management Statement
First oil from the Rolvsnes field
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board