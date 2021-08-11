checkAd

Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and Announces Updates to its 2021 Operational and Financial Guidance

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals, Inc. (“Aura Minerals” or the “Company”) announces today that the Company has filed its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO Certificates.

In addition, the Company announces that it is also updating its gold equivalent production, cash cost per gold equivalent ounce (“GEO”) produced and capital expenditure (capex) guidance for 2021, further details on which can be found in its second quarter 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO, comments: “We are glad to inform the market that we are updating our production guidance at the higher end of our initial projection. It is the result of a consistent and stable production from our gold and copper assets across our multiple jurisdictions.”

The Company expects improvements at its operations in the second half of 2021, as indicated below:

  • EPP: the Ernesto pit is expected to be the main source of ore feed for the second half of 2021 and until 2022, with an increase in the average grade compared to the first half of 2021. The Japones pit will also be an important source of production for the rest of 2021 and, together with the Lavrinha and Nosde pits, it is expected to provide flexibility in the production at EPP with four operational pits.
  • San Andres: Interruptions in the operations in July 2021 will have a negative impact on the projected production for the year, although the impact is expected to be limited. Esperanza is expected to remain the main source of ore for the rest of 2021. Improvements are expected to reduce leaching cycle in the plant and reduce average distances in the mine, increasing efficiency.
  • Aranzazu: Over the first half of 2021, the implementation of improvements in the milling and flotation circuit increased throughput, with production reaching close to 100,000 tons on average per month during the second quarter. Higher production capacity throughout the entire second half of the year, combined with more favorable copper prices, is expected to have a positive impact on production and cash costs for the rest of 2021.
  • Gold Road: The mine faced several challenges in the first half of 2021, including high employee turn-over, maintenance issues and other typical ramp-up challenges, all of which had a negative impact on production and cash costs when compared to the Company’s expectation. Aura expects Gold Road to be more stable in the second half of 2021 and to benefit from cost reduction initiatives and will focus on continuing increasing its geological knowledge of the mine.

The comparison of the new guidance with the Company’s previous guidance is detailed below.

