Aura Releases its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis and Announces Updates to its 2021 Operational and Financial Guidance

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals, Inc. (“Aura Minerals” or the “Company”) announces today that the Company has filed its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, related management discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO Certificates.



In addition, the Company announces that it is also updating its gold equivalent production, cash cost per gold equivalent ounce (“GEO”) produced and capital expenditure (capex) guidance for 2021, further details on which can be found in its second quarter 2021 Management Discussion and Analysis.