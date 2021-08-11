Intercept Pharmaceuticals Announces Convertible Notes Exchange, New Issuance and Stock Repurchase
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT) (“Intercept”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel
therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, announced today that it has entered into privately negotiated agreements with certain of the holders of its existing (i) 3.25%
Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) and (ii) 2.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) to exchange an aggregate of $306.5 million principal amount of 2023 Notes
and an aggregate of $114.7 million principal amount of 2026 Notes for a newly issued series of Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “New Notes” and such transactions, the “Exchange”).
Intercept will also sell approximately $117.6 million aggregate principal amount of New Notes for cash (the “Subscription” and, together with the Exchange, the “Transactions”). The Transactions are
expected to close promptly, subject to and following customary closing conditions. In the aggregate, Intercept expects to issue approximately $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of New
Notes to the participating holders.
Intercept estimates that cash proceeds will be approximately $107.3 million net of advisory fees and expenses. Intercept intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and for the transactions described in the following paragraph.
Intercept expects to use $75.7 million of cash on hand to repurchase shares of its common stock in privately negotiated transactions at a price per share of $16.75, equal to the closing price of the Company’s common stock on August 10, 2021, in order to facilitate the Transactions (the “Buyback”). These repurchases could increase, or prevent a decrease in, the market price of the Company’s common stock or the New Notes. Intercept may also buy back and retire additional 2023 Notes.
Following the Transactions and the Buyback, Intercept anticipates changes to its debt and share count profiles as reflected below:
- 66.6% of the 2023 Notes retired.
- Shares outstanding reduced by 4.52 million (13.6%), from 33.2 million to 28.7 million.
|Pre-
|Exchanged
|Post-
|%
|($MM)
|Transactions
|Old Notes
|New Notes
|Sold
|Transactions
|Retired
|Remaining
|2023 Notes
|460.0
|306.5
|-
|-
|153.5
|66.6
|%
|33.4
|%
|2026 Notes
|230.0
|114.7
|-
|-
|115.3
|49.8
|%
|50.2
|%
|Subtotal
|690.0
|421.1
|-
|-
|268.9
|61.0
|%
|39.0
|%
|New Notes
|-
|-
|382.4
|117.6
|500.0
|-
|-
|Total
|690.0
|421.1
|382.4
|117.6
|768.9
|-
|-
0 Kommentare