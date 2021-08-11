checkAd

Cablevisión Holding Announces Its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company")(BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2), …

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A., ("Cablevision Holding", "CVH" or "the Company")(BCBA:CVH)(LSE:CVH)(OTC PINK:CVHSY), controlling shareholder of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO, BCBA: TECO2), announced today its First Half and Second Quarter 2021 Results. Figures have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are stated in constant Argentine Pesos ("Ps." or "P$") as of June 30, 2021, unless otherwise indicated.

The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 (inflation adjustment) in the preparation of these financial statements, following the provisions of Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV").

CVH Highlights (1H21 vs. 1H20):

  • Total Revenues reached Ps. 180,018 million, a decrease of 8.6% in real terms as of 1H21, compared to the same period of 2020, mainly driven by lower revenues from mobile, internet, fixed telephony and cable TV, which was partially offset by higher revenues from equipment sales, in a context in which price increases for our services in 2021 weren't sufficient to compensate for the lag vis a vis inflation (50,2% interannually as of June 2021), as a result of the price freeze from May to December 2020.
  • Total Costs (Excluding Depreciation and Amortization) reached Ps. 118,905 million, a decrease of 5.1% in constant currency, mainly driven by lower bad debt expenses, employee benefits expenses and severance payments, taxes and fees with the Regulatory Authority, programming and content costs, commissions and advertising costs, interconnection costs, fees for services, maintenance, materials and supplies; partially offset by higher costs of equipment and handset and other operating expenses.
  • EBITDA reached Ps. 61,113 million as of 1H21, a decrease of 14.7% in real terms compared to 1H20, mainly driven by lower revenues, partially offset by lower operating costs, which resulted in a lower EBITDA Margin of 33.9% in 1H21, compared to 36.4% in 1H20.
  • Consolidated Net Loss amounted Ps. 1,883 million. Consolidated net loss attributable to the Controlling Company amounted to Ps. 990 million.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

