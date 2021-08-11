checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.08.2021 / 05:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mr.
First name: Phillip R.
Last name(s): Cox

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

b) LEI
549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: US2536511031

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.36 USD 26116.64 USD
11.35 USD 37455.00 USD
11.33 USD 3399.00 USD
11.32 USD 3396.00 USD
11.31 USD 6786.00 USD
11.30 USD 1130.00 USD
11.29 USD 1129.00 USD
11.28 USD 5640.00 USD
11.26 USD 3378.00 USD
11.25 USD 1125.00 USD
11.24 USD 1135.24 USD

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.30 USD 90689.88 USD

e) Date of the transaction
2021-08-10; UTC-4

f) Place of the transaction
Name: NYSE
MIC: XNYS


11.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
5995 Mayfair Road
44720 North Canton, OH
United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69803  11.08.2021 



