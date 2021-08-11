All CSi-EDP Project Assignments Based on Project Valuations and $CSI Crypto Valuations



Amsterdam, Netherlands, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Cannabis Science Inc., formerly known as (CBIS) per its previous trading history on the OTC Markets Exchange, is very pleased to announce it has just successfully launched its $CSI Cannabis Science Coin, Utility for CSi-EDP project asset valuation, revenue tracking, and dividend disbursements. As well, the CSi-EDP will use the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin for several of its transaction-based products and services. Each Cannabis Science CSi-EDP product and or service assigned will become a part of the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin investment banking and economic development ecosystem, thus multiplying the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin value and International reach!

Over the past year Cannabis Science has been morphing into an important Cannabinoid Research Hub, combining organizations, assets, and research to be a much larger Conglomerate organization! Thermic Science International Corporation, formerly known as Omnicanna Health Solutions, Inc. (OTC:ENDO) is in the process of acquiring Cannabis Science Inc. This transaction is currently in closing and going through regulatory filings and approvals. The acquisition terms are set; any increased CSi-EDP asset valuations go to the benefit of the acquiring group shareholders and advanced progress of each CSi-EDP project selected. Nothing is required of any of the Cannabis Science shareholders to verify or receive Loyalty Gifts, everyone is included, and accounted for by the Transfer Agent and the SEC. Once the transaction is regulatory approved, completed, and closed, all the Cannabis Science shareholders will be notified for their next steps.

Back to the $CSI Cannabis Science Coin Launch!

Starting Now! The $CSI Cannabis Science Coin is your Blockbuster Cannabinoid Crypto Currency Opportunity! As previously announced Cannabis Science had made deals to launch its Crypto Platforms and examined several different scenarios to introduce our massive CSi-EDP Cannabinoid Crypto Currency opportunity to our shareholders and the rest of the World. In the End, we Launched it ourselves and offered this massive opportunity to the World!