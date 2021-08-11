VZ Holding AG: VZ Group continues to grow

Source: VZ Holding AG / SIX: VZN / ISIN: CH0528751586

VZ Group continues to grow

Zug, 11 August 2021 - VZ Group increased its operating revenues by 17.5 percent compared to the first half of 2020. Net profit grew disproportionately by 21.3 percent to CHF 68.4 million Swiss francs. For the entire financial year, CEO Matthias Reinhart again expects higher profit figures than in the previous year.



Operating revenues grow by 17.5 percent

In a favourable environment, VZ Group's business continued to develop positively. Compared to the first half of 2020, operating revenues increased by 17.5 percent from 159.8 to 187.8 million Swiss francs. Due to pandemic-related restrictions in the first quarter, consulting fees grew at a slightly slower rate of 15.9 percent. Fees from assets under management, the largest revenue component, increased by as much as 21.7 percent. About half of this increase is due to the favourable stock market development and thus to the higher value of assets under management, the other half to the additional private and corporate clients. Profit also grew disproportionately, namely by 21.3 percent from 56.4 to 68.4 million francs.



Over 4000 additional wealth management clients

The demand for VZ Group's services continues to grow strongly. With regard to the management services, the number of new clients increased by more than 30 percent, from 3082 in the first half of 2020 to 4028 in the first half of 2021. This translates directly into net new money, which increased from 1.6 to 2.5 billion francs.



Solid balance sheet

As of mid-year, VZ Group's balance sheet total was 5.4 billion francs, compared to 5 billion at the end of 2020. The difference is mainly due to the additional clients. As a result of the investment in an English Independent Financial Advisor (IFA), the core capital ratio is 1.5 percentage points lower than twelve months ago. At 23.2 percent, however, it remains very solid.