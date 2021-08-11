checkAd

DGAP-News Successful business performance in the second quarter of 2021: TAG Immobilien AG generates continuous FFO growth and significant NTA increase

DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Successful business performance in the second quarter of 2021: TAG Immobilien AG generates continuous FFO growth and significant NTA increase

11.08.2021 / 06:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

Successful business performance in the second quarter of 2021: TAG Immobilien AG generates continuous FFO growth and significant NTA increase; business activity in Poland further expanded: new location established and first tenants moving in

- FFO I in Q2 2021 at EUR 45.9m or EUR 0.31 per share (H1 2021: EUR 91.5m or EUR 0.62 per share),

- Valuation of the real estate portfolio as at 30 June 2021 leads to valuation uplift of 5.2%,

- EPRA NTA per share increases to EUR 23.69 from EUR 21.95 as at 31 December 2020 (up 7.9% and 11.9%, respectively, taking into account the dividend of EUR 0.88 per share paid out in Q2 2021),

- Expansion of the contractually secured project development pipeline in Poland to around 11,900 units, of which approx. 8,200 units for rent; first land bank acquisition in Gdansk as TAG's fourth location in Poland,

- First new construction projects completed in Wroclaw in June 2021 on schedule and within budget; first tenants move in,

- Further improved Sustainalytics ESG risk rating for TAG with classification in the best possible category 'negligible risk',

- Business activity remains almost unaffected by Covid-19 pandemic, guidance for 2021 financial year confirmed.

Hamburg, 11 August 2021

Key operating figures and earnings trend

The Group's net actual rent ('net cold rent') increased by 3.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2021. Based on comparable portfolios (like-for-like), rental growth was 1.6% in the last twelve months to 30 June 2021. Vacancy in the Group's residential units declined slightly to 5.8% in Q2 2021, from 5.9% in March 2021 and 5.3% at the beginning of the year.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

DGAP-News Successful business performance in the second quarter of 2021: TAG Immobilien AG generates continuous FFO growth and significant NTA increase DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results Successful business performance in the second quarter of 2021: TAG Immobilien AG generates continuous FFO growth and significant NTA increase 11.08.2021 / 06:55 The issuer is solely …

