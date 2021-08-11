checkAd

Alcon to Launch TOTAL30 as the First-and-Only Monthly Replacement, Water Gradient Contact Lens

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.08.2021, 07:00  |  37   |   |   

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced plans to launch TOTAL30, the first-and-only monthly replacement, Water Gradient lens that feels like nothing, even on day 30.1 Using Alcon’s proprietary Water Gradient material first introduced with DAILIES TOTAL1 contact lenses, TOTAL30 delivers a premium wearing experience for reusable contact lens wearers. Reusable lenses account for an estimated 45% of the $9 billion global contact lens market.2

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810006016/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly proud to expand our TOTAL brand with TOTAL30, the newest member of the Water Gradient family, designed for reusable lens wearers,” said Andy Pawson, President and General Manager of the Global Vision Care Franchise at Alcon. “While daily disposable contact lenses remain appealing to many lens wearers, approximately two-thirds of contact lens wearers globally choose reusable lenses.3 Despite this preference, innovation within the reusable lens segment has lagged behind daily disposables over the past 10 years. Today, we change that by delivering a reusable lens with a Water Gradient surface that remains durable for a full 30 days to help people see brilliantly.” 4, 5

TOTAL30 lenses are clinically shown to feel like nothing, even on day 30, giving contact lens wearers an ultimate wearing experience in a reusable lens.1 Studies show that comfort plays a critical role in the lens-wearing experience and brand loyalty of contact lens wearers.6 Alcon capitalized on its proprietary Water Gradient contact lens material to provide a reusable lens that approaches 100% water at the surface, so all that touches the eye is a gentle cushion of moisture.7, 8* Considering many new wearers start their contact lens journey in a reusable lens, TOTAL30 provides patients with their first introduction to the exceptional comfort of Water Gradient material.

“In my experience, some reusable contact lens wearers think discomfort is the norm with lenses and attribute this to the 30-day wear cycle,” said Pamela Lowe, O.D., Professional Eye Care Center, Illinois.** “With TOTAL30, I now have a go-to lens for my patients who prefer reusable lenses and a premium wearing experience all month long. There is no longer a comfort compromise!”

Seite 1 von 3
Alcon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alcon to Launch TOTAL30 as the First-and-Only Monthly Replacement, Water Gradient Contact Lens Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced plans to launch TOTAL30, the first-and-only monthly replacement, Water Gradient lens that feels like nothing, even on day 30.1 Using …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nanox Enters into Acquisition via Merger Agreement with Zebra Medical Vision Ltd. and Announces ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Synthetic Cannabinoid Compounds for ...
MyMD Pharmaceuticals Subsidiary Oravax Medical Preparing to Commence Clinical Trials for Oral ...
Lightning eMotors and Forest River Inc. Reach Multiyear Agreement for up to $850M in Zero-Emission ...
Newly Enhanced NETGEAR Armor Helps Deliver Next-generation Protection for Connected Devices in the ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Iteris and Wejo Partner to Deliver Enhanced Applications of Connected Vehicle Data for Safer and ...
Amid the Uncertainty, Digital Academy of Florida is Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New ...
 Summit Wireless Technologies Grew Revenue 354% in Q2 2021 and Guides for 180+% Full Year 2021 ...
Li-Cycle, Industry Leading Lithium-Ion Battery Resource Recycling Company, Completes Business ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Fastly Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Tilray Launches New Medical Cannabis Edibles in Canada
Hecla Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Moderna Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Tapestry Takes Action to Drive Positive Change for People, Planet and Community
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 29/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
22.07.21Alcon Reinforces Strength of Industry-Leading Ophthalmology Portfolio with Largest Surgical Device Scientific Presence at ASCRS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Alcon Reinforces Strength of Industry-Leading Ophthalmology Portfolio with Largest Surgical Device Scientific Presence at ASCRS 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 28/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen