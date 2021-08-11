DGAP-News: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

E.ON SE: E.ON delivers strong first-half performance and conducts successful crisis management in flood regions



11.08.2021 / 07:00

Successful large-scale response swiftly restores electricity service in areas of Germany affected by floods

Strong operating performance characterized by improvements at the sales business and a weather-driven increase in gas sales volume; agreement on residual power output rights leads to significant earnings increase

Adjusted EBIT up 45 percent to about €3.2 billion, adjusted net income up 86 percent to roughly €1.8 billion

Forecast for 2021 financial year increased, medium-term targets and dividend policy affirmed

The E.ON Group has almost fully restored electricity service in the areas of Germany affected by catastrophic storms in mid-July. E.ON swiftly assembled around 1,000 employees and specialists from across the country to help its Westenergie subsidiary and provide rapid assistance in the network areas affected. Presenting the company's first-half results, E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum expressed his sympathy for the victims of the disaster and thanked all employees who were pushed to their limits in recent weeks.

In this regard, Birnbaum emphasized the significance of strong, robust infrastructure. "The catastrophic events have served as a painful reminder of the paramount importance of reliable and resilient energy infrastructure. The distribution networks that we operate are particularly crucial for people's everyday lives."

Birnbaum therefore called on German policymakers to accelerate consents processes and to establish a reasonable rate of return on investments in energy networks: "Strong and reliable infrastructure requires solid financing. It also requires an internationally competitive regulatory framework for investors to mobilize the necessary capital for this infrastructure." Even before Germany made its climate targets more ambitious, E.ON and RWTH Aachen University conducted a study whose calculations showed that the country will have to investment more than €110 billion in distribution network infrastructure by 2050. Germany's new climate targets will accelerate the need for these investments.