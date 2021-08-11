checkAd

CORESTATE announces solid figures for H1 - strong second quarter - financial outlook for 2021 confirmed - good starting position for growth created

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
CORESTATE announces solid figures for H1 - strong second quarter - financial outlook for 2021 confirmed - good starting position for growth created

11.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CORESTATE announces solid figures for H1 - strong second quarter - financial outlook for 2021 confirmed - good starting position for growth created

  • Aggregated revenues and gains of € 113m, adjusted EBITDA of € 40m, adjusted net profit of € 15m
  • Assets under management stable at € 27.4bn
  • HFS and CORESTATE Bank with solid contribution to earnings
  • Rising investment volume in H2
  • Debt reduction on schedule, leverage target reaffirmed

Frankfurt, 11 August 2021. CORESTATE Capital Group (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, announced today its results for the first half of 2021. According to the figures published, consolidated aggregated revenues and gains amounted to € 112.6m (H1 2020: € 95.6), with adjusted EBITDA of € 39.5m (H1 2020: € 25.9m) and adjusted net profit of € 15.1m (H1 2020: € 11.4m). Real estate assets under management by CORESTATE stood at € 24.3bn at the end of June, with total assets under management (including non-real-estate assets) of € 27.4bn.

CEO René Parmantier says: "The focus on investors, which we rolled out in February and have since consistently translated into action, is starting to pay off. We are now benefiting from our broad setup, particularly in Private Debt, with the effects gradually starting to materialise in Real Estate Equity as well. Today we are in a much better place than we were last summer, and we have created a good starting position for the second half of the year. The Fürst Quartier deal in Berlin, which we structured, is one example of where we stand today: at over € 1bn, it is one of the largest single transactions in the year to date."

CORESTATE announces solid figures for H1 - strong second quarter - financial outlook for 2021 confirmed - good starting position for growth created

11.08.2021

