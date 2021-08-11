EQS-Adhoc Kuros Biosciences Reports Results for First Half 2021
Financial Highlights
- CHF 29.4 million cash & cash equivalents, trade and other receivables as of June 30, 2021
- Received CHF 5.5 million milestone payments from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
- Acceleration of product sales to CHF 3.6 million, up from CHF 1.3 million in H1 2020
- Net operating costs of CHF 8.6 million, increase led by higher marketing expenses
Operational Highlights
- First patient treated in clinical trial of MagnetOs Putty posterolateral spine fusion
- Signed sales and distribution agreements across Europe
- Positive clinical outcomes from investigator-led clinical study of MagnetOs
- To receive $7 million up front and potentially $166.5 million in future revenues under royalty purchase agreement with XOMA related to license agreement with Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, August 11, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences, a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today reported its results for the first half of 2021. Kuros accelerated its product sales by 279% compared to the same period last year. In addition, it received CHF 5.5 million in milestone payments from Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.
Key developments in H1 2021
Commercial highlights:
- Direct sales in the U.S. have grown 149% year-on-year.
- Stocking distributor agreements have been signed in Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark - which are in addition to existing sales and distribution agreements in the UK and the Netherlands.
- This progress is ahead of plan and has catalyzed early surgical adoption in Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland, and Austria.
- Full commercial launch in Australia has been hugely successful and sales growth has been fueled by Kuros attaining augmented pricing on the Australian prosthesis list.
Clinical highlights:
