checkAd

ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 393 million in Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.08.2021, 07:00  |  36   |   |   

ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 393 million in Q2 2021

  • Operating performance in line with previous quarters; net impairment release of EUR 79 million
  • Return on equity of 7.6% in spite of continued pressure on net interest income and incidentals
  • Society gradually opening up; Dutch economy holding up well as government support continues
  • Well ahead of plan in CIB non-core wind-down; over 80% reduction, supported by loan disposals
  • Full-year cost of risk expected to be well below the through-the-cycle guidance of 25-30 bps
  • Very strong capital position, Basel CET1 ratio of 18.3% (Basel IV around 16%)
  • Final 2019 dividend of EUR 0.68 per share to be paid in October 2021
  • Making progress in executing our strategy to be a personal bank in the digital age

Robert Swaak, CEO, comments:

Society is gradually opening up as vaccination programmes across Europe are steadily progressing and restrictions are easing. Extensive government support measures have enabled the Dutch economy to hold up relatively well. As a result of the improved macroeconomic outlook we again saw a release of impairments in the second quarter. Demand for corporate loans in the Netherlands is still muted as strong government support continues, but it is showing signs of stabilising and the pipeline is improving.

We are making progress in executing our strategy to be a personal bank in the digital age serving clients where we have scale in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe. We are well ahead of plan in the wind-down of the CIB non-core portfolio which has been reduced by over 80% since Q2 2020, supported by loan disposals. We are focusing on attractive segments where we can grow profitably, bringing convenience into the daily lives of our clients and expertise when it matters. In mortgages we are broadening our intermediary offering by repositioning our online label Moneyou as a competitively priced mortgage provider. Sustainability is core to our purpose and we are making good progress in increasing the volume of sustainable client loans; the target of 21% by 2021 has already been met. We are building a future-proof bank by rigorously simplifying and centralising our operating model, delivering a better experience for our clients. This year we are investing in strengthening our foundation, expanding our digital and data capabilities to enable our new client engagement model. Meanwhile we expect to reduce the current portfolio of around 1,300 products by at least 50% by 2024.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 393 million in Q2 2021 ABN AMRO reports net profit of EUR 393 million in Q2 2021 Operating performance in line with previous quarters; net impairment release of EUR 79 million Return on equity of 7.6% in spite of continued pressure on net interest income and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DarkPulse, Inc. Acquires Optilan, Solidifying the Company’s Operations Globally
NVIDIA Brings Millions More Into the Metaverse With Expanded Omniverse Platform
WISeKey’s NFC VaultIC Chips Protect Vaccine Vials by Helping ManufacturesValidate, Authenticate ...
HP Delivers Ultimate Chrome OS Experiences for Life and Work in Today's Hybrid World
DraftKings Marketplace Now Live With Inaugural NFT Drops of Iconic Athletes From Autograph to Begin ...
Ørsted signs power purchase agreement with the Microsoft Corporation
Interim Management Statement
First oil from the Rolvsnes field
Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and EcoChain ...
Brunswick Corporation Announces Reference Yield and Total Consideration for its Any and All Tender ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Valneva Announces Positive Phase 3 Pivotal Results for its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine ...
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Anfield Energy to Complete a Uranium Resource Report for its Taylor Ranch ISR Project
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Further Strengthening of Commercial Team with Appointment ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Transaction in Own Shares
ThreeD Capital Inc. Completes $400,000 Investment into DeFi Yield Technologies Inc.
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board