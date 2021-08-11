Coop Pank AS results for July 2021

"Despite the beautiful summer weather and the holiday season, in July Coop Pank's loan portfolio showed decent growth both in business loans and home loans. This shows that despite the ongoing health crisis, both Estonian people and Estonian companies have confidence towards the future.

The inflow of domestic money continued into the deposit portfolio, which allows us to repay more expensive foreign resources.

The growing business volumes are constantly increasing the bank's revenue base, and in July we earned the best monthly profit ever, which is 1.3 million euros.”





More detailed quarterly reports of Coop Pank are available at: https://www.cooppank.ee/en/financial-reports

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 102,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.

Additional information:

Kerli Lõhmus

CFO

Phone: +372 669 0902

E-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee

Attachment